Menu
Magazine

Transit’s Conservative Champion

By

Add to Pocket

In an item hooked to legal challenges to California high speed rail being made by some Bay Area cities outside San Francisco, Streetsblog links to a bicycling blog trumpeting Paul Weyrich’s work on transit. Yes, that Paul Weyrich, co-founder of both the Heritage Foundation and the Moral Majority.

Weyrich’s work anticipates all the arguments of the professional anti-transit gadflies who, for a fee, appear in cities around the country to argue against whatever transit proposal happens to be on the ballot. (See Rubin, Tom and O’Toole, Randal.)

Co-authored with William Lind, Weyrich’s classic “Twelve Anti-Transit Myths: A Conservative Critique” is worth reading in full.

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy