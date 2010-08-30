Transit’s Conservative Champion

In an item hooked to legal challenges to California high speed rail being made by some Bay Area cities outside San Francisco, Streetsblog links to a bicycling blog trumpeting Paul Weyrich’s work on transit. Yes, that Paul Weyrich, co-founder of both the Heritage Foundation and the Moral Majority .

Weyrich’s work anticipates all the arguments of the professional anti-transit gadflies who, for a fee, appear in cities around the country to argue against whatever transit proposal happens to be on the ballot. (See Rubin, Tom and O’Toole, Randal .)