Malkin Unhappy, Obamacare Rattling Insurers. It's All Good.

Will they be right?

Remember that companies lay off workers all the time. They also hire new ones. And while too many American companies are downsizing or shuttering these days, health care is one of the few sectors that hasn't stopped creating jobs -- and isn't likely to anytime soon, according to every forecast I know. If I wanted to cherry-pick stories for a clever-sounding column, I could just as easily talk about Dell, which is going gangbusters over the suddenly huge demand for medical information technology.

Of course, a perpetually growing health sector means we're shoveling more and more money into medical care. The whole point of our conversation about health care reform over the last few years, and the very explicit goal of enacting the new health law, was to find ways of curbing and diverting that growth. We want to spend just a little less, so that we have more money for other purposes. And we want to spend just a little differently, so that we're getting a higher quality, more humane health care system.

That brings us to Assurant, which specializes in selling policies in the individual and small business markets. This niche is the most famously dysfunctional part of our health insurance system -- the place you find carriers that aggressively avoid people at risk of getting sick and, frequently, sell policies that leave unsuspecting people exposed to huge medical costs. These carriers are also notoriously inefficient, on the whole, because they sell primarily through brokers, who take a hefty cut, and because they lack the economies of scale that large carriers have.

The health law forces insurers to cover basic benefits. It restricts their ability to mistreat consumers. And it limits the money they can spend on administrative overhead or broker commissions. Once fully implemented, reform will also prevent these carriers from avoiding people with pre-existing conditions. Make no mistake: These are all good things. They mean insurance is becoming more accessible, more comprehensive and more efficient.