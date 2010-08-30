Number of the Day

Of course, driving isn't much fun without functional, safe roads and bridges. America's infrastructure is in bad shape--the American Society of Civil Engineers gives it a grade of "D" and says we need to invest $2.2 trillion over the next 5 years to bring it up to snuff. Doing so might be good policy on its own merits, but with our economy still struggling, the case becomes even stronger. Every dollar spent on infrastructure generates between...

$1 and $2.50 of economic activity

By comparison, one dollar of tax cuts for high-earners generates between $0.20 and $0.60, reports the CBO. Increasing our spending on infrastructure would be an effective way to get people back to work and help ensure the long-run safety of our roads, bridges, dams, levees and ports.