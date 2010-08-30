Counterpoint: Bush, Reagan Didn't Make You Sick

Who is responsible for an outbreak of salmonella that's sickened 1,500 people and led to the recall of a half-billion eggs? Last week, I suggested that a significant portion of the blame belongs with the administration of George W. Bush--which was, in turn, channeling the anti-regulatory zeal of the Bush Administration.

Tevi Troy held several positions in the Bush Administration, culminating in the two years he spent as deputy secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services. In other words, he's familiar with these issues and what was going on behind the scenes. He also thinks I'm wrong.

I know Tevi and respect him. That doesn't mean I agree with him. But it does mean I think you should take his arguments seriously.