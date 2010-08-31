That Gallup Poll May Be--Gasp!--Worse Than It Looks

[Guest post by Noam Scheiber:]

Much of Washington--this resident included--spent the morning clucking over the just-released Gallup poll showing Democrats down ten points in a generic contest with Republicans. This, Gallup helpfully informs us, is the largest GOP margin in the poll's entire history, dating back to 1942.

My first reaction was similar to Nate Silver's: It's highly unlikely that Democrats are actually down ten points--any given poll is likely to be an outlier if it, well, lies outside the range of recent data points. On the other hand, even if it's off by a few points, being down five or six at this stage can hardly be comforting for Democrats.

Anyway, Silver then noticed something I hadn't: