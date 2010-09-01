How Do Long Wars Become So Long?

In each case the initial failure to take the war effort seriously also shaped the way policymakers viewed their chances when they finally decided to fight in earnest. Several years of poor results weren’t treated as a legitimate reason to doubt that we could do better if we really tried. America simply hadn’t given the problem its best shot. We all remember what candidate Obama said about Afghanistan: The United States was doing badly because the Bush administration “took its eye off the ball.”

General Maxwell Taylor, who was ambassador to Saigon in 1965, said something similar in explaining why the Johnson administration didn’t consider withdrawing before it got in too deep. Why should it have? “We had not exhausted our alternatives.” The United States, Taylor insisted, still had “vast resources” to bring to bear—and new strategies to try—“before we thought of quitting.”

A long period of half-hearted effort can mean, of course, that by the time a president decides to get serious our soldiers already have their backs to the wall. Turning things around becomes a huge undertaking, and the generals keep asking for more. Obama surely had no thought when he took office that he’d soon triple the number of American troops in Afghanistan. In July 1965, Johnson also agreed to triple the size of the U.S. force in Vietnam quickly—within five months—and eventually he tripled it again. To some of his advisers, the military’s constantly escalating demands showed the strategy wasn’t working. But LBJ was unfazed by the constant increases, at least at first. Claiming to quote Lincoln, he explained that “you can’t fertilize a field by farting through the fence.”

Johnson did not, however, think that just because he and his generals had embraced a new strategy they could count on endless popular patience. When he looked at the military plans put before him in the summer of 1965, his electorally-minded question was, “Are we starting something that in two or three years we simply can’t finish?” This was a pretty short deadline for America’s longest war, but Johnson’s time frame turned out to be prophetic. Less than two years later, he was in fact no longer willing to keep granting requests for extra troops.

And a year after that, the American people were no longer willing to do so either. In March 1968 Dean Acheson summed up the problem when the “Wise Men” of the Eastern establishment sat down with LBJ. The United States, he argued, “could no longer do the job we set out to do in the time we have left.”