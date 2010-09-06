Does This Man Deserve Tenure?

Taylor apparently thinks so, and suggests that in his ideal university, students will even create their own courses out of smaller modules. The trouble here is that Taylor seems to think of academic disciplines as toolkits that can be quickly raided for implements to tackle a given problem. They are not. They are complex, difficult bodies of knowledge whose theoretical underpinnings have to be mastered to some degree before one can even know which aspects of them can be usefully applied to which tasks. This is why even the most brilliant and hard-working graduate student would have a very high chance of floundering in the program proposed by Taylor's ambitious acquaintance. Serious interdisciplinarity hardly requires a separate Ph.D. in each of the subjects concerned, but it does require respect for the disciplines.

It might seem from Taylor's hostility to academic authority that his politics run to standard left-wing anti-elitism, but this is far from the case. To begin with, he has no truck with the scholarly progeny of 1960’s-era identity politics, stridently attacking gender studies and ethnic studies programs as “politically motivated” and “divisive.” Far from decrying corporate influence on the academy, he would like to see more of it (he particularly likes the idea of universities partnering with for-profit companies to sell on-line courses), and he sees research for the sake of pure knowledge (which he weirdly traces back, again, to Kant) as an idea whose time has passed. In fact, in the history of education, Taylor resembles no one so much as the British utilitarians of the nineteenth century, with their emphasis on profitable knowledge and their frequent contempt for the ivory tower. Not surprisingly, Taylor often conflates economic profitability and intellectual profitability, as in his blanket pronouncement that “the scholarly monograph has no future.” As an economic venture, perhaps not. But as an intellectual one? How does he know?

Taylor’s hostility to universities in their current form of course leaves him with little concern for the future of the professoriate. He wants to slash graduate programs, assuming blithely that their current size is due solely to the need for cheap labor to teach discussion sections, although many universities want to maintain a critical mass of students for very good intellectual reasons as well. He wants to eliminate whole departments—“religion, history, anthropology, ethnography, philosophy and psychology,” perhaps?—with students taking online courses at other universities where necessary, without regard for what might be lost to the world of learning by firing senior scholars. And he is entirely hostile to academic tenure. He dismisses—in a few sentences—the idea that it might protect academic freedom, noting that he has never personally seen it under threat, and that in forty years of teaching he has never met a professor “who was more willing to express his or her views after tenure than before.”

On the second of these points, I can only conclude that Taylor and I know a very different set of academics. As to the first of them, well, Taylor’s personal experience came at Williams College and Columbia University. Perhaps he should think for a moment of what it might be like to teach at a large public university in a state where Tea Party members increasingly dominate the legislature, denouncing “radical professors” and calling for the further slashing of university budgets. Would he feel entirely free, at such an institution, to start a research project on, say, homoeroticism in American poetry? The evolution of dinosaurs? The history of racial discrimination in American evangelical churches? Corruption in the state senate? Lifetime tenure, for all its problems, still provides a very real safeguard for the advancement of unpopular ideas.

Taylor is obviously right to say that university systems today, in this country and abroad, face an unprecedented crisis. Costs continue to spiral upwards even as revenue shrinks. Successive cohorts of graduate students move from the Ph.D. to the unemployment lines, or to the wilderness of adjuncting. While magnificent advances in knowledge continue to take place, many tenured professors produce little of real scholarly value. But it is one thing to say that universities have problems. It is another to argue, as Taylor is effectively arguing, that the universities are the problem—that the system that allegedly began with Kant (in fact it began much earlier) has reached the end of its intellectual and social usefulness, and needs to be swept away in favor of something radically new and untested, in accordance with technologies that are still evolving at breakneck speed. That is a reckless, wrong-headed idea, and it has no place in serious discussions of higher education’s future, even if it puts a buzz on an op-ed page.

David A. Bell, a TNR contributing editor, is Professor of History at Princeton, and was previously Dean of Faculty in the School of Arts and Sciences at Johns Hopkins.