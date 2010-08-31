The Worthless Babies of South Africa: A New Low in the Moral Rottenness of the Most Morally Portentous Country in the World

This story was brought to the world by Benjamin Pogrund who for years was a writer and ultimately deputy editor of the Rand Daily Mail, a fiercely anti-apartheid newspaper in South Africa. After I acquired The New Republic, Pogrund wrote for us during the seventies and eighties, bringing our readers a white liberal's view of the rotten apartheid government and a wise view of the predicaments that would face the black movements that were arrayed against it.

After the R.D.M. collapsed Pogrund moved to England and then to Israel where he is at the center of the struggle for peace with the Palestinians.

But he still writes about South Africa with a skeptical eye.

In fact, Pogrund is in South Africa right and yesterday published a hair-raising story in the Sunday Independent.