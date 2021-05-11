Purity and Danger

The Resistance, however, was a temporary coalition of very diverse forces. The Communists, a power in the land because of their record of action and martyrdom—le parti des fusilles they called themselves, and with good reason—had no use for a liberal political structure, and the military and conservative elements represented by Charles de Gaulle had little enthusiasm for the prospect of a collectivist economy. Moreover, the presence in France of huge Anglo-American armies was a damper on revolutionary aspirations. In August 1944, in fact, Dwight Eisenhower, at the urgent request of de Gaulle, diverted two U.S. divisions from their direct route to the front in eastern France for a parade through Paris, a show of force to remind hotheads who was really in charge. Through the pages of this selection from Camus's editorials in Combat, translated and provided with an enlightening introduction by Alexandre de Gramont (whose grandfather was killed in 1944 flying a bomber in the RAF), the reader can trace Camus's path to the realization that the hope for a revolution to make a new France was an illusion, that, as he put it in his editorials of November 1946, "there are no more islands ... borders are meaningless," that revolution would be possible "only if France ... could be put in parentheses and isolated from the rest of the world."

By this time he had already changed his mind about the process of epuration. In January 1945, though he still refused to join Mauriac in "openly forgiving," he admitted that the purge had been a failure—"absurd condemnations and ridiculous acts of forgiveness ... prisoners ... dragged out of their cells and shot because they have been pardoned." This reference to lynching as late as January 1945 is surprising, though such unofficial action by resistance forces was not at all uncommon in August 1944 in the power vacuum that was created by the rapid disintegration of the government agencies that had worked with the Germans.

In some cases it was not only unofficial but also unjust, punishing the guiltless. In Finistere, where as an American officer I had parachuted in with two teammates to arm, train, and direct the Resistance forces in the area, the German withdrawal to Brest was followed by the usual roundup of women who had been sleeping with the Germans. They were to have their hair shaved off and be paraded through town in their underwear, with insulting placards hung around their necks. In one small town in the area, we arrived just in time to prevent this happening to a young woman who had, it is true, been the mistress of a German officer, a high-ranking one at that. She was also the most important member of an espionage network that had supplied priceless information to London via a clandestine radio.