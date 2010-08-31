I've Touched A Raw Spot Among My Jewish Readers, And That's Exactly What I Intended To Do

It happened when I wrote about Rabbi Ovadia Yosef as a paradigmatic instance of moral and intellectual backwardness in the ultra-ultra-orthodox communities of Israel.

On the day that I wrote I'd noted a headline and article in the Jerusalem Post: "'Sinner' singer given 39 lashed by rabbis."

I have no idea whether the rabbis involved were in the circle of "Ovadia", as the grand rabbi is called by his faithful who are many, or not. But the sin for which the singer, Erez Yechiel, was sentenced and, in fact, punished was to have performed in front of a "mixed audience" of men and women. The court has no legal standing, having appointed itself. Still, the accused put himself under its jurisdiction to "rid himself of his sins." Rabbi Amnon Yitzhak has apparently made his most recent crusade "the fight against musical performances for both men and women." Another member of the "judicial panel," Rabbi Ben Zion Mustafi, showed the whip which was made from ass and bull skin.

Yechiel, who said, "I accept upon myself the lashing for my sins," was ordered to stand by a wooden pole with his head facing north ('from whence the evil inclination comes'), his hands tied with an azure-colored rope ('a symbol of mercy') and served his 'sentence.'

Is this not a case of real sado-masochism but in spiritual guise? By rabbis, alas.