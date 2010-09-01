Pawlenty Hearts Health Insurers

Tim Pawlenty, outgoing governor of Minnesota, is gearing up to run for president. When he does, I hope somebody asks him why he wanted to go easy on the insurance industry, potentially forcing his state's residents to pay more for their health insurance.

On Tuesday, Pawlenty signed an executive order prohibiting Minnesota state officials from applying for, or accepting, special discretionary grants that the Affordable Care Act makes available to states. These grants represent a tiny fraction of what the Act will start dispensing in 2014, when the government expands Medicaid and starts offering subsidies to Americans with private insurance. But these grants can provide at least some short-term help to people who now lack affordable, accessible insurance. The grants will help states educate consumers about coverage options, for example, and expand (or create) temporary programs that offer limited coverage to people that have pre-existing medical conditions.

The catch is that the states have to ask for the money. Tuesday's order means that Minnesota won't be among those asking. And it's not the first time Pawlenty has taken this sort of action. After reform passed, state officials began preparing an application for a "rate review" grant--that is, money to help the state research, review, and potentially reject proposed premium increases by private insurers. By August, the letter was ready to go. All it needed was Pawlenty's signature. And he refused to give it.

The video below, via the Minnesota Independent, records the incredulous reaction of one state legislator: "Rather than sign a letter we gave up a million dollars?" A million dollars isn't a lot of money, obviously. But it's not the only example and, besides, you'd be surprised how far that can go in this sort of agency. The addition of just two or three extra analysts could allow it to provide significantly more scrutiny of insurers.