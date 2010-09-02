Dust Devil

Mystical hysterical amalgam of earth and wind
and mind
over and of
the much-loved
dust you go
through a field I know
by broken heart
for I have learned this art
of flourishing
vanishing
wherein to live
is to move
cohesion
illusion
wild untouchable toy
called by a boy
God’s top
in a time when time stopped.
Christian Wiman is an American poet and editor of Poetry. His third volume of poetry is Every Riven Thing (Farrar, Straus and Giroux). This article ran in the September 23, 2010 issue of the magazine.
For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.