Koch Self-Pity Update

The Koch Foundation is -- surprise! -- paranoid and self-pitying:

What concerns us and what should concern every American is a coordinated effort by anyone - government, media outlet or private citizen - to intimidate and silence people who lawfully challenge and debate government policy.

Really? Having a critical feature story written about you is a "coordinated effort" -- between a reporter and her editors, maybe? -- to "intimidate and silence people"?

I shouldn't be surprised, but it's interesting how pervasive this kind of mentality is among ideologues of all stripes. When my side makes sharp political commentary, it's lawfully debating policy. When your side does it, it's intimidation and silencing.