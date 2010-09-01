Unauthorized Immigration’s Recession Pause

New estimates by the Pew Hispanic Center show that unauthorized immigration has slowed over the past few years, not surprisingly, in sync with the slowing U.S. economy and tougher border enforcement strategies. While immigrants still came to the United States over the past few years (or overstayed the legal terms of their visa rendering them illegally present in the United States), others emigrated, some adjusted to a legal status, and others died.

The net effect of these entries and exits between 2007 and 2009 was a 1 million decrease of the population in the U.S. without legal status. According to Pew, this represents the “first significant reversal in the growth of this population over the past two decades.”

Strikingly, no state saw a statistically significant increase in their illegal immigrant population in the two-year period that ended in March 2009. Of course, that was before Arizona passed its stringent law aimed at unauthorized immigrants that has changed the national conversation about the enforcement of immigration policy.

The Pew Hispanic Center estimates show state-level declines between 2008 and 2009.