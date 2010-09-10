Executive Indecision

Obama and the CEOs: He loves them, he loves them not.

White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett would like to make one thing exceedingly clear: The Obama administration is not bad for business. No way. No how. Not one little bit. “We are not anti-business,” the president’s chief liaison to the business community stresses to me over the phone one afternoon in late July, an edge of frustration ruffling her usually calm-as-cream voice. “Our goal is to foster an environment where companies invest and innovate and grow and expand their employment base in a way that will be good for the country and good for business.”

Former CEO of the Habitat Company, a Chicago real-estate development and management firm, Jarrett is particularly unmoved by the oft-voiced business complaint that this White House lacks private-sector veterans. “I’ve been the head of a company,” she says. “I’ve sat on publicly held boards.” But managing a national economy is a vastly different proposition, she observes. Reminding me of the bleak economic conditions under which Obama assumed office, she briskly ticks through a number of dramatic steps “boldly and decisively” taken to stop the bleeding and start the healing. Naturally, she allows, there has been some tension surrounding the new “rules of the road”—a favorite Obamaland catchphrase—being put in place to prevent future meltdowns. But, “from day one,” Jarrett asserts, this White House has maintained an open-door policy with business. She points in particular to the private luncheons Obama hosts with small groups of executives and similar dinners presided over by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner. “We have,” she says, “spent a great deal of time and energy reaching out broadly.”

None of this, however, seems to have satisfied the business community, which has spent the past few months locked in an increasingly public squabble with the administration. In June, the Business Roundtable (BRT)—an association of CEOs from some of America’s largest companies, and a group previously regarded as pro-Obama—joined its sister organization, the Business Council, in rolling out an exhaustive 54-page report on “government initiatives that will cause slower rather than faster growth.” (Taxes and regulation were, unsurprisingly, top concerns.) The next day, Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg, BRT chairman and frequent White House visitor, appeared before the Economic Club of Washington and groused that, “by reaching into virtually every sector of economic life, government is injecting uncertainty into the marketplace and making it harder to raise capital and create new businesses.” In July, the Chamber of Commerce—whose relations with this White House have been rocky—sponsored a “Jobs for America” summit devoted to slamming administration policies. Other executives, meanwhile, stepped up to decry the president’s vilification of business, pointing to his tough talk about Wall Street and health insurers. Even targeted comments, like Interior Secretary Ken Salazar’s pledge to “keep the boot on the neck of British Petroleum” and Obama’s assertion that “I know whose ass to kick” over the oil spill, were widely received as assaults on the broader community. “All of business is getting tarred with the same brush,” laments Honeywell CEO David Cote, a repeat invitee to Obama’s closed-door chats.

And so the Obama administration finds itself in a vexing position. Corporate America—having helped to spike cap-and-trade and water down the financial regulation and health care bills—is running around loudly charging that the White House is out to get the private sector. At the same time, hard-won compromises on key policy goals have convinced some of Obama’s liberal base that he is a corporation-coddling sellout. Alas, the president’s efforts to communicate with the public about economic matters seem to satisfy almost no one: Alternately sounding like an outraged populist and a free-market cheerleader, his balancing act serves mostly to confuse people. He is bashed simultaneously as a market-hating socialist and as a bloodless elitist, uninterested in the suffering of regular Americans. This betwixt-and-between stance may be in keeping with Obama’s trademark brand of thoughtful, noncommittal pragmatism, but, when it comes to the economy, it seems to be winning him the worst of both worlds.