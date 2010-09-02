Glenn Beck's Racialism

Ben Smith has a good catch that reveals Glen Beck's race-conscious mindset:
Per Glenn Beck, this post is by "The ONLY guy to actually get it!"
The guy, a pseudonymous writer on the conservative blog Chicago Boyz, writes that Beck is trying to make cultural, not political, change, "building solidarity and cultural confidence in America, its Constitution, its military heritage, its freedom."
The notion that race politics are at the center of the current conservative revival is something typically advanced on the left, and rejected on the right, but here Beck and his interpreter seem to embrace that view, putting race politics at t core of Beck's strategy:
Beck is attacking the enemy at the foundations of their power, their claim to race as a permanent trump card, their claim to the Civil Rights movement as a permanent model to constantly be transforming a perpetually unjust society.
He is nuking out the foundations of the opposition’s moral preeminence...
I think the idea on display is not exactly racism. It's the notion that race is a Democratic trump card, that Obama won in large part because of his race. It's the premise that has led Republicans at every turn to oppose Obama by trying to find their own minority, as if race were the only salient characteristic of Obama's rise.