The National Clean Energy Potential of the Mountain West

The nation is urgently searching for ways to transform its energy system with cleaner alternatives. One part of the solution may lie in the Intermountain West region, already home to a strong set of energy innovation assets and networks.

In a new policy brief we examine a national-regional partnership in which the federal government leverages the innovation strengths found among the universities, labs, and industries of the Intermountain West to address the nation’s multiple energy challenges. Specifically, the brief calls for taking an earlier Brookings proposal for a nationwide network of federally-supported energy-Discovery Innovation Institutes (e-DIIs) and bringing it to ground in the Intermountain West.

The region has over a dozen stellar research universities; four national energy labs, including the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s (NREL) that does cutting-edge work on renewables; an abundance of renewable energy potential in solar, wind, and geothermal; and unparalleled opportunities to build new infrastructure, like smart grids and energy efficient buildings, from the ground-up.

Not surprisingly, the region’s clean energy players are already engaged in a wide breadth of energy innovation activities, including Arizona’s and Nevada’s research expertise around solar power, Colorado’s leadership in wind technologies, Utah’s and Idaho’s efforts in geothermal, and New Mexico’s advances around biofuels. Our proposal seeks to scale up these and other existing capabilities and expand the research collaborations already in place by setting up a federally-supported, region-wide network of distributed energy research centers that would draw in universities, labs, corporations, entrepreneurs, investors, and state and local government to move basic scientific discoveries from the lab to market commercialization and then onward to wide deployment.