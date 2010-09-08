They Died With Their Myths On

If Custer’s enemies had anyone to fear, it was his wife and veritable comrade in arms. Libbie Custer reveled in the grandeur of her husband’s aspirations, and adopted them as her own. Custer was an imperfect husband; but hurt as she was by his occasional infidelities, Libbie retained an extraordinary hold on Custer’s affections. With epistolary grace and intimacy worthy of John and Abigail Adams, the pair communicated often while Custer was away. From the first, Libbie harnessed her fortunes to Custer’s star. By the time of her death, in 1933, she had devoted roughly three-quarters of her life to tending his flame—and ruthlessly cutting down any who challenged his posthumous monopoly on heroism.

Libbie Custer was crushed but also invigorated by George’s martyrdom, which provided her with a dramatic cause and a national celebrity otherwise beyond her grasp. The country’s grief and rage stoked her own. Philbrick does not exaggerate when he likens Custer’s death to “the sinking of the unsinkable Titanic thirty-six years later.” On the eve of Little Bighorn, Custer enjoyed substantial reputations as a Civil War hero and virtuoso fighter in the Indian wars—reputations that he and Libbie had worked tirelessly to burnish in the press. Custer had been working his magic for years. Small wonder, then, that Americans rallied so quickly behind the fallen thirty-six-year-old.

Custer’s Last Stand is famously regarded as the Western Indians’ last stand, too. And so, after a fashion, Philbrick’s book is “the story of two Last Stands, for it is impossible to understand the one without the other.” True enough. Custer’s demise furnished a virtuous pretext for escalating the U.S. Army’s brutal incursion into the Great Plains and Rocky Mountain West, where the mania for acres and minerals had unleashed a torrent of violence against Indians nominally protected by federal treaties. And for members of the Seventh Cavalry, the Wounded Knee Massacre of December 29, 1890, sated a fifteen-year-old thirst for vengeance.

Yet Sitting Bull’s Last Stand will always be less knowable than Custer’s. Philbrick recognizes the frustrations of doing Native American history: reliable sources are scarce. The temptation, when evidence vanishes or simply does not exist, is to take refuge in the present. Anyone familiar with the field knows the difficulty—indeed, the peril—of separating the modern-day disputes of indigenous peoples from events as distant in time as Columbus’s arrival in the “New World.”

For a time, Philbrick strains against the urge to let moral concerns trump the evidence. Sitting Bull emerges not as the Nobler Man, but as a man not so unlike Custer. Both of them, Philbrick emphasizes, were heirs to distinguished martial traditions. Both had vast ambitions. Both were relentless self-promoters. Both relished the spotlight. Both had bitter enemies. Both had made names for themselves in the years leading up to Little Bighorn. Both continue to shoulder the enormous weight of prejudices and expectations accumulated over hundreds of years.

Then as now, much was made of Sitting Bull’s contempt for white culture, of his refusal to abandon native traditions while others urged accommodation or assimilation. Sensitive as we are to the value of native traditions lost and destroyed, we are inclined to take pride in Sitting Bull’s resolve. His righteous mien—so brilliantly captured in the photographs—conforms exactly to our fondest dream of an indomitable pan-Indian spirit immune to the corrupting influences of the white man’s world.

Philbrick argues persuasively that Sitting Bull’s native critics saw him differently. They renounced his siren song of native self-sufficiency as suicidally impractical and self-aggrandizing. Fairly or not, they accused of him of leading desperate and gullible followers down the path to extinction. Sitting Bull savored the fame that Little Bighorn conferred on him. In the battle’s wake, he sat for multiple interviews. Later in life, he joined Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, which bred further resentment among Indians disinclined to view him favorably. When Lakota Sioux policemen fatally shot Sitting Bull in December 1890, two weeks before the Wounded Knee Massacre, they may well have committed a vengeance killing of their own.

The whole story is fascinating, while it lasts. But Philbrick does not follow through. When confronting apparently contradictory political sensibilities among Indians, academic historians often salve their consternation by looking away; and Philbrick, who is a popular historian, does the same. For all of its psychological depth and its stylish prose, The Last Stand never really goes beyond conventional and prevailing beliefs about Indian­–white relations, so that his Custer and his Sitting Bull never quite cease to be caricatures.

Perhaps Philbrick can’t help himself. He explains in his preface that he came of age in the 1960s and witnessed at close hand Custer’s transformation from idol to scourge. For him, that transformation still resounds as a powerful reminder of all that alienated his parents’ generation from his own in the age of Vietnam and the civil rights movement. Custer was scarcely alone in falling from grace during that tumultuous decade, but his legacy continues to hold a particular uneasy significance for Native American activists and scholars now. Perhaps more than any figure in American history—more even than Columbus—Custer embodies the tension between two competing visions of the Native American past: triumphant resistance, and grim defeat. Is it possible to have it both ways, to claim Custer’s grisly end as symbolic proof of pan-Indian endurance and strength, while also conceding that his death paved the way for what—by any historical standard—looks an awful lot like Native American collapse in the face of overwhelming military force?

As dualisms go, this one ranks among the most stultifying. But its persistence reveals the truth about our unwillingness to look beyond these shores for richer interpretations of settler colonialism. America is not the only place in the world with a colonial legacy. But American scholars, no matter how loudly they proclaim their commitment to complexity and “global history,” remain largely wedded to the usual simple categories: Indian and white, colonizer and colonized, aggressor and reluctant combatant.

To be fair, Philbrick is an equal opportunity contortionist when it comes to casting his subjects in the best possible light. He informs us that in all likelihood neither man wanted to do battle on June 25, 1876. “Sitting Bull held out hope that peace, not war, would be the ultimate result of the army’s appearance at the Little Bighorn.” For his part, “Custer had demonstrated a remarkable talent for negotiation and diplomacy prior to his last battle.” And so, according to Philbrick, “the tragedy of both their lives is that they were not given the opportunity to explore those alternatives.” In this otherwise fine book, historical perspective goes wanting. Custer and Sitting Bull make unlikely peaceniks indeed.

Kirk Davis Swinehart, a historian and book critic, teaches at Wesleyan University. He is at work on a book about a British family undone by the American Revolution.