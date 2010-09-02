How Not To Spin Your Non-Plan

Linda McMahon says the budget should be balanced every year, recession included. But what would she cut?

“I can certainly tell you I’m not adverse to talking in the right time or forum about what we need to do relative to our entitlements,” McMahon said in an interview. “I mean, Social Security is going to go bankrupt. Clearly, we have to strengthen that…I just don’t believe that the campaign trail is the right place to talk about that.“

There's a way to avoid giving specifics during a campaign. Outright saying you don't want to talk specifics during the campaign is not it.