Edith Wharton’s War

Indeed, Wharton’s wartime experiences and attitudes seemed in so many ways the reverse of my own. She was physically close to the war yet somehow fundamentally aloof from its combatants: she refers to the wounded as “poor bandaged creatures” in her letter to James. I have watched the current war unfold from a great distance, but the soldiers I know form the core of my emotional life. The harder I tried to channel Wharton, the more frustrated I became, for her war writing is undeniably exuberant, rich with a sense of exhilaration that would seem to preclude unvarnished reflection on the chaos and destruction all around her.

Wharton was seduced by the “fabulous and epic” movements of an army on the march and by the “concentrated energy” of modern warfare. She was susceptible to jingoism and overheated paeans to sacrifice. Yet there are moments in Fighting France when her novelist’s eye for the unexpected or oblique exposes the incompleteness of that other narrative. When Wharton takes advantage not of her eyewitness proximity to the trenches but rather of the distance and off-kilter perspective that her non-combatant status and relative safety made possible, she seems able to report authentically the terror of the war.

As I read, I discovered that Wharton was on some level attempting to reproduce the disorientation she was experiencing: leaving the front, she explained in Fighting France, “is like coming down from the mountains.” Toward the end of the book I encountered a description of a picnic lunch arranged on the side of a ridge protected from an opposing German artillery battery. The passage feels frivolous until you realize how self-aware it is: “As we sat there in the grass, swept by a great mountain breeze full of the scent of thyme and myrtle, while the flutter of birds, the hum of insects, the still and busy life of the hills went on all about us in the sunshine, the pressure of the encircling line of death grew more intolerably real. It is not in the mud and jokes and every-day activities of the trenches that one most feels the damnable insanity of war; it is where it lurks like a mythical monster in scenes to which the mind has always turned for rest.”

Wharton, it turns out, was not blind to the faces of the wounded, whose experiences had had the effect of “burning them down to the bare bones of character.” Nor was she oblivious, while driving through landscapes in the “first sweet leafiness … of spring,” to “the choking air of present horror” that seemed always to wait just around the next bend. In Wharton’s attempts to articulate the sensation produced by the collision of tranquil scenes with vivid imaginings of war’s annihilating force, I discovered a version of my own war vertigo. The state of mind Wharton describes is akin to the one I experienced as a visitor to her house—one of those settings to which a mind might ordinarily turn for rest—coming face-to-face with what she called “the whole huge and oppressive and unescapable fact of the war.”

As I drove home early the next morning, my route took me over gently curving back roads through farm country and quaint New York villages. Admiring the view, accelerating occasionally to pass a poky horse trailer, I thought of what an officer had recently written to me about his experience climbing to an isolated Afghan outpost at 9,000 feet: “It is pretty country here,” he said, “if it weren’t for the war.”

Elizabeth D. Samet is a professor of English at the U.S. Military Academy and the author of Soldier’s Heart: Reading Literature Through Peace and War at West Point. The opinions she expresses here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Military Academy, the Department of the Army, or the Department of Defense.

