Whatever Happened to Crazy?

But, to state the obvious, we’re not forced to pick sides. Lee wasn’t an ideologue driven by his own political extremism to do something drastic. He was, first and foremost, batshit crazy. We’re talking about someone who so lost touch with reality that he thought the best way to save the planet was to force a television network to run game shows promoting the ideals of “human sterilization and infertility.” (Can’t you just envision the “Jeopardy” spin-off? Thanks so much, Alex! I’ll take chemical castration for $400.)

Far from any sort of winger—left or right—Lee was a deeply messed up guy who lost his job, spent some time homeless, and suffered deaths in the family that, his brother-in-law told Fox News, turned him into a “darker type of character.” Unable to pull himself together, he sank into a pit of sociopathic despair that made him simultaneously loathe his own species and believe that the road to salvation lay in a better grade of cable programming.

Indeed, by the time Lee grabbed his guns and his homemade bombs and wandered into the lobby of the Discovery Channel building, he clearly had no clue what it was he was really after. As Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told CNN, "At times during the negotiations, he was calm, but I wouldn't call him lucid. The conversation was indicative to me he was dealing with some mental issues.”

Ya think?

Like all good ideological warriors, I’m happy to throw around the terms right-wing nutter and left-wing nutter early and often. But one case where I think they should be more conservatively applied (no pun intended) is when we’re talking about people who are literally—as opposed to figuratively, functionally, or strategically—nuts. As a political bludgeon, Lee doesn’t even rise to the level of James W. vonn Brunn, the elderly, paranoid anti-Semite who shot up the Holocaust Museum, or of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan. In both those cases, you can argue endlessly about the degree to which the mentally ill perpetrator’s actions were influenced by his swimming in a toxic sea of like-minded haters. But Lee wasn’t part of some broader community whose goal it is to wipe humanity from the face of the earth. As far as we can tell, no one listened to his rantings or swapped conspiracy theories with him. He was a lone crazy who had to actually pay homeless people to take part in his protests.