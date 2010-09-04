The Warrior-Humanist

Apart from an administrative committee that checked the books, the Center had a board of senior fellows who worked with Knox to select the junior fellows each year and to take an interest in the work of the fellows who were currently in residence. For the last nine years of Knox’s tenure as Director I had the pleasure of serving with him as a senior fellow. I observed with admiration the warmth of his human sympathy, the range of his knowledge of literature in many languages, his openness to ideas that were unfamiliar or even uncongenial, and his sublime refusal ever to engage in professional academic politics. As far as I could tell, the junior fellows, whatever their background or scholarly training, could communicate easily and fruitfully with the director.

I knew very well that Bernard Knox’s heart was committed to literature, and whenever we scrutinized an application in philosophy or epigraphy those who knew him could detect a very slight groan of disinterest. But he never failed to support these areas of Greek studies, and the strength of the Center’s library in these fields is proof of that. Knox knew what a Center for Hellenic Studies should be. He never put his own personal interests ahead of the Center’s. He never played any of the academic games to which professors are so deplorably prone (sometimes, of course, in good causes). He was always willing to give his opinion or advice when called upon, but never to insert himself into a debate. As Professor of Greek, he was formally a member of the Classics Department at Harvard throughout his time as director of the Center, but he participated in department voting only when called upon to do so when there was a serious division of opinion. His was truly the vote of Athena, as I can attest from my years as chair of that department.

Everyone who watched Knox preside at lunch at the Hellenic Center will have unforgettable memories of his war stories. Like all good storytellers, he was not averse to repeating a good story, but he was a good listener when others wished to talk. The Center lunches in the Knox era were hot, ample, and mandatory, whereas a later generation opted for lightness in cuisine and flexibility in attendance. But it would be hard to imagine any junior fellow who would now wish he had missed any of those encounters with their genial and eminent director. Scholarly conversation was largely informal. Knox occasionally invited guests for a lecture or seminar, particularly guests who were flamboyant or extremely famous, or both (Hugh Lloyd-Jones was a favorite), but on the whole the fellows were left to pursue their own work unaided and on their own terms. Group projects, ongoing seminars, workshops, colloquia all lay in the future, and there is no sign even now that such activities, borrowed from the laboratory culture of the natural sciences and imposed by granting agencies, actually benefit the humanities.

Those in residence at the Center worked at their own individual tempo, and that included the director and his wife, who wrote many of her books there. Knox himself wrote increasingly frequently for a cultivated general readership, principally through articles in The New Republic and The New York Review of Books. He thereby transmitted his invaluable memories of the Spanish Civil War and the allied operations in France and Italy. But, above all, he made classical scholarship accessible, comprehensible, and important. His extraordinary piece for the New York Review of Books on Aeschylus’ Agamemnon, as produced in New York by Andrei Serban, deservedly brought him the George Jean Nathan Prize for Drama Criticism. His review of Kenneth Dover’s pioneering book, Greek Homosexuality, alerted the public to a radical re-interpretation of Greek sexuality that remains authoritative, if occasionally controversial, to this day. Literature was the breath of life for Bernard Knox, and every one of his readers must feel this. After he had suffered a heart attack shortly before retiring from the directorship in 1985, I found him propped up in bed reading reading Proust, naturally in French.

Fortunately the heart attack did not leave Knox seriously impaired, and, strong as he was in body as well as mind, he continued to work productively for two more decades. In 1990 he published an introduction to Robert Fagles’ new translation of the Iliad, and this account of the poem in all its aspects remains today a gripping meditation on the nature of war. In writing about the Iliad, Knox was able to draw generously on his own wartime experiences to illuminate Homer’s epic account of the final year of the Trojan War. Not that he included autobiographical details, but everywhere we hear the voice of someone who had endured it all. “The Iliad,” he wrote, “is a poem that lives and moves and has its being in war, in that world of organized violence in which a man justifies his existence most clearly by killing others.” Knox obviously drew on the visions that haunted him from the Spanish civil war when he wrote, “Men die in the Iliad in agony: they drop, screaming, to their knees, reaching out to beloved companions, gasping their life out, clawing the ground with their hands; they die roaring, like Asius, raging, like the great Sarpedon, bellowing, like Hippodamas, moaning, like Polydorus.”

Yet, as Knox recognized so poignantly, “War has its deadly fascination for those have grown up in its service.” There is no sentimentality in the Iliad, only a simple acceptance of the paradoxical truth that war, for all its horrors, “has its own strange and fatal beauty, a power, which can call out in men resources of endurance, courage and self-sacrifice that peacetime, to our sorrow and loss, can rarely command.” When Knox went on to observe that things have not changed in three thousand years, we can only agree, and we must agree with him as well that Homer will continue to be read as war’s “truest interpreter.” The introduction to Fagles’ Iliad concludes by bringing Knox back from its battles, violence, and death to the other pole of his own spiritual journey, Sophocles’ tragic hero: “Homer’s Achilles is clearly the model for the tragic hero of the Sophoclean stage,” and here he invokes Achilles’ passionate dedication to an ideal, “the same force that drives Antigone, Oedipus, Ajax and Philoctetes to the fulfillment of their destinies.” Even Socrates in the face of death recalled Achilles, who, when his mother foretold his early death, replied, “Let me die at once” and not become “a useless, dead weight on the good green earth.”

The final sentence of Knox’s introduction sums it up: “In the last analysis, the bloodstained warrior and the gentle philosopher live and die in the same heroic, and tragic, pattern.” Although Bernard Knox was no philosopher, he was at the same time a bloodstained warrior and a gentle man of letters, with a rare capacity to translate his harrowing experiences and his deep knowledge into matchless prose. His insight into human tragedy and his eloquence in writing about it found no equal in his lifetime. He raised humanistic learning to a level that only those who have engaged in the terrible conflicts of the real world can ever hope to attain.

G.W. Bowersock is Professor Emeritus of Ancient History at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. His most recent book is From Gibbon to Auden: Essays on the Classical Tradition.

