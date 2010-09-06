The Unwisdom of Crowds

Asch gave two groups of subjects a standard vision test together—e.g. as a group. In the control group, the test was straightforward. The researchers simply administered the test and noted the results, making no effort to influence the responses. Each subject replied in turn, with all being allowed to hear their fellow subjects' responses. On the rare occasions when an incorrect answer was given to a given question, there was no evidence that any others in the group changed their own answers as a result. In contrast, in the other group, the researchers planted subjects who were instructed to give some false answers to the questions in the test. When at least three people gave such answers, a significant percentage of the group—up to 75 percent, depending on where in the order of those responding they were placed and how many of them there were—followed suit, providing not just an incorrect response but the same incorrect response.

But the problem of this “unwisdom” of crowds goes far beyond a simple dichotomy between the true and the erroneous, with its over-optimistic implication that if the incorrectness of an answer can be established, as in Asch’s experiment, then the spell of groupthink can be broken. In the context of a crowd, what one believes can actually be of secondary importance.

Haffner, describing the popular mood at the very beginning of Nazi rule, notes that anti-Semitism had not yet taken root. “But ‘we’ were not prepared to make an issue of it,” he writes, noting that this “we” was “a collective entity, and with all the intellectual cowardice and dishonesty of a collective being we instinctively ignored or belittled anything that could disturb our collective self-satisfaction.”

With apologies to Nietzsche, this will to self-satisfaction is what lies at the heart of the dynamic of the crowd. Think of the behavior of the political crowds of the present moment. It is one exercise after another in radical simplification, actively decomposing, in Haffner’s apt phrase, “all the elements of individuality and civilization.” Whether it is urban left-wing activists demonstrating to the slogan of “No Justice, No Peace” (among its other charms, the assertion is false on its face since not all good things go together and often the choice that confronts us actually is justice or peace), or the Tea Party activists, with their tricorn hats and “Don’t Tread on Me” flags, our political crowds are studies in lowest-common-denominator subordination of the individual to the collective and of the thought to the slogan: in short, complexity to simplicity.

Of course, none of this is new. As a teenager during the late 1960s, I spent a great deal of time demonstrating against the war in Vietnam. I have changed my mind about a great many things in my life, but I remain as opposed to that war at 57 as I was at 17. Yet I remember vividly my profound discomfort before joining every protest rally I ever participated in, and my equally profound sense of relief when I could finally detach myself from the crowd. The former seemed like losing oneself in the maw of collective self-satisfaction about which Haffner writes so eloquently, the latter like recapturing one’s identity, complete with all the dissatisfactions that are the mark of our individual humanity. In a crowd, one can only say, “Yes, we can.” But it takes an individual to say, “No, we can’t.”