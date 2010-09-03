How Dog Bones Explain the Economy

Robert Barro’s recent Wall Street Journal op-ed argues that a big cause of our persistent high unemployment is “the reckless expansion of unemployment-insurance coverage to 99 weeks.” Such arguments have become popular among conservatives lately, and this perspective has resonance beyond Republican commentators. A lot of Americans are ambivalent about social insurance, unemployment benefits in particular, because they believe such help distorts the personal choices made by people who rely on such benefits. In short, they believe, extended UI encourages people to live off their benefit checks when they should be hunting more doggedly for work.

Of course, we hear this argument in other contexts, too. Just as the unemployed should try harder and be more diligent, so the unschooled should read more and the unfit should start hitting the gym. Sometimes one must admit, these harsh judgments make some sense, although frequently they are based on stereotypes or simple ignorance. But even when these admonitions hold some truth, they can lead us astray—dulling our sense of urgency and distracting us from more important, bigger issues. We end up focusing on the real or imagined defects of a small group of people in difficulty, rather than the larger structural forces that affect them all.

I learned this lesson back in graduate school, when I encountered a great parable of labor market sorting: the dog bone economy. I encountered the parable in a brilliant article by Michael Sattinger. I suspect its many variants trace much further back. An example from my own community reveals the basic story:

There is a vacant lot on Ellis Street in Chicago, just south of my university office. Every morning at 7:00, wild dogs congregate there to fight over bones. This competition reaches equilibrium by 7:05, when every bone is taken, and no dog has a bone that a more powerful dog wants to take.