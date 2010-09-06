In TNR, the Working Class Has Disappeared

Once upon a time, The New Republic ran detailed, empathetic articles about the lives, ideas, and activism of American workers. “They seem easygoing, good-humored and straightforward Southerners,” wrote Edmund Wilson in a 1931 essay about the coal-miners of West Virginia, “so much in the old tradition of American backwoods independence that it is almost impossible to realize they have actually been reduced to the condition of serfs.” In 1966, Maury Maverick Jr. joined a mass march by Texas farmworkers that ended on Labor Day, on the steps of the state capitol building. Two of the Mexican-Americans in that throng, reported Maverick, planned to remain on those steps “to say the rosary eight hours a day, every day in the week until Governor [John] Connally and the legislature pass the $1.25 minimum wage.”

In recent decades, however, the magazine’s interest in the laboring population seems limited to union leaders who struggle to revive their movement and fail at the task. Take, for example, the archived articles by Jonathan Cohn and John B. Judis featured on the website this Labor Day. There were, of course, sound journalistic reasons to profile a new president of the AFL-CIO like John Sweeney or the head of the Teamsters Union (particularly if his name is James P. Hoffa Jr.) or the impact on unions of the rise of the Chinese manufacturing colossus.

Yet the decline of private-sector unionism has been underway for a good four decades now, and a magazine of liberal opinion ought to be devoting at least as much space reporting on and understanding the working people Sweeney and Hoffa have led—and the great majority of workers unrepresented by unions—as it does digging up the inside story on yet another flailing insider.

Why not send Cohn, Judis, or a young staffer (preferably one who speaks Spanish) to interview Wal-Mart employees in some Midwestern exurb, or a laid-off auto worker who attends packed evening classes at a community college after a day of telemarketing (perhaps the most soul-destroying task ever created), or a crew of Latino landscapers as they spruce up the yard of yet another McMansion in Potomac, Maryland, or McLean, Virginia?