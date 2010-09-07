Roads to Recovery, and Republicans Who Block Them

President Obama on Monday unveiled a new proposal for improving the nation’s transportation infrastructure--or, as the White House likes to say, the nation’s “roads, railways, and runways.”

Actually, it’s not entirely a new idea. Obama has been talking about this since the campaign. And while Obama is now proposing to ramp up infrastructure spending quickly, in order to boost the (very) weak economic recovery, the sum probably won’t make a huge difference in employment. Economist and blogger Brad Delong figures that if the proposal were to become law soon (a big assumption) and inject $50 billion of public works spending in the first year (also a big assumption), it would reduce unemployment by a modest 0.3 percentage points.

Still, that’d be about 465,000 jobs, at least on the back of my envelope. That's not trivial, particularly to the 465,000 people who hold them.

And the idea seems like a pretty good one, purely on the merits. The basic concept is to create an “infrastructure bank,” which would dole out grants and loans to worthy projects. Right now, Congress makes a lot of those investments directly, frequently through earmark appropriations that have a lot to do with the impact on particular congressional districts and not so much to do with the merits of the particular project. Although Obama did not offer a lot of specifics on this particular version of his proposal, infrastructure banks typically have specified criteria by which they make funding decisions and quasi-independent groups of experts who make the decisions. (More on that soon.)