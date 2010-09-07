Menu
Magazine

Banking on Infrastructure?

By

Add to Pocket

It’s like Beatlemania for roads and rails—a national infrastructure bank. While the idea has been kicking around the Obama administration and Capitol Hill and the chattering classes for a long time, yesterday the president explicitly proposed creating one, capitalized with $50 billion “to leverage federal dollars and focus on the smartest investments.”

A national infrastructure bank has also long been central to our ideas on reforming America’s Rube Goldberg-esque transportation financing system. My colleague Rob Puentes has some fresh analysis of the president’s proposal here, and for a nuts and bolts accounting of how an infrastructure bank should be established and operated go here.

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy