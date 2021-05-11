Homage to Robert Herrick

If the literary life in America were not mainly a scramble, desperate on the one hand and vulgar on the other; if it had something of the continuity, the integrity and the adulthood that, in spite of corruption and inanition, it still tends to have in Europe, it would not be necessary to add that these novels are the work of a writer named Robert Herrick. Nor would it at this date be necessary, as it may be, to say that Mr. Herrick’s has been the most humane, the most capacious and the most truly critical mind at work in American fiction since Howells and Norris; that his novels, if we have the wisdom to let them, constitute for us a body of writing no less educative, and in most ways far finer and firmer in quality, than the novels of Wells and Galsworthy for English readers; that they are, at the very least, an indispensable bridge between “A Traveler from Altruria” and “To Make My Bread.”

It was in a review of “The Smart Set Anthology,” as it happens, that Mr. Chamberlain made the observation I have quoted, and the circumstance is strikingly ironic. It is very well to say that “the air rushed long and pleasantly into the American literary vacuum” when Mencken and Nathan took over the editorship of The Smart Set, but the completeness of that vacuum is really debatable, and certainly the freshness and the salubrity of all the air that rushed in are hardly so evident today as this assumes. The legend of the wonders worked by the Wilsonian literary generation is wearing thinner and thinner; it is harder and harder to swallow some of the pious frauds that, along with many services, it perpetrated. At any rate, while the Lessings of that decade were smacking their lips over the adulterated Cabellian bonbons, advertising to responsive readers the brilliant red makeup of Hergiesheimer’s art and seeing the lineaments of a Flaubert in the bright but shallow satirical talent of Sinclair Lewis, they were allowing a truly distinguished literary career to evolve behind their backs; and a younger generation has them to thank for the results that inevitably follow when literary and human values are badly shuffled. Fortunately, a younger generation no longer takes its values from these sources, or even from the intellectual cellars of the twenties, and perhaps several young writers appreciated the symbolism of the incident when, writing some months ago in The New Republic, Herrick held out a cordial hand to his juniors by so many years, the proletarian novelists.

If, as seems possible, his name meant less to some of them than it ought to have meant, this was partly because many of their elders had been essentially irresponsible, and partly because they themselves may not unnaturally have got the impression at second hand that Herrick is a rather typical reformist writer of the muckraking generation. This he certainly is not. His earlier books betray their origins in the age of the Big Stick, to be sure, but they have none of the real earmarks of novelistic trust-busting; none of the ingenuous idealism or the misdirected indignation, the absorption in incidentals or the thinness in ideas, that together with some unmistakable merits come to one’s mind when one thinks of “A Certain Rich Man,” “The Thirteenth District” and all that genus.