Robert Herrick has been emotionally less versatile, if you will, than these writers, but his fiction has been the gainer in integrity. He has had but one attitude toward material aggression on the part of “strong” individuals, and that is that it is inherently mean, brutal, degrading, wasteful of everything good and in the long run utterly destructive. Its only result when it is made a social principle, he argues, is the squalor that, palliate it as one may, defaces American life so largely under the profit system. There is a real variety in his portraits of business men, and none of them is represented as monster: they range from the generous if pragmatic John Lane of “Together” to the pompous Aleck Gerson of “Waste,” from the unpretentious but insensitive Van Harrington of “The Memoirs” to the bestially greedy and dishonest contractor, Graves, of “The Common Lot”; but not one of them is invested with a moment’s glamor; not one of them is seen as the Titan he would like to consider himself; not one of them is endowed with disinterestedness or imagination or real self-forgetfulness; they are a dull and covetous lot, and one’s memory retches at with the burden of them.

I hasten to say that they are not darkly and sensationally isolated as the Grandets or the Jonas Chuzzlewits of Herrick’s comedie. When he says that egotism is the pestilence of our day, he means it more comprehensively than this; he means it of most modern men and women, especially in the unexploited classes. He is not the kind of writer who encourages complacency in the heart of the middle-class woman or the professional man or the intellectual. On the contrary, he holds the typical American woman of the well-to-do classes as largely responsible in her way for the feverish, the squalid materialism of our culture; according to him, her wwn vanities and sensualities have contributed to build it up; and his attitude toward the conceit of emancipation, of individual expansion, on the part of such women as Isabelle Lane in “Together” and Cynthia Walton in “Waste” is one of mingled compassion and contempt. For the professional, the technician, the teacher, the physician, as such, Herrick seems to have instinctive respect; but from his study of the medical profession in “The Web of Life” to his study of the American university in “Chimes,” he has repeatedly shown how often such men, too, in a world governed by money standards, succumb to the general mania or compromise somehow with it, and prostitute their technique or their learning to the passion for worldly success. As for writers and artists in such a world, he may be open to the charge of exaggerating the prevalence among them of vanity, parasitism and flaccidity; but I doubt it.

At any rate, it would be clumsy to speak of Robert Herrick’s work and leave the impression that, if he is a critical and somber writer, he is a cynical or simply negative one. If he had taken an insistently low and fatalistic view of human beings, if he had seen nothing but squalor in their destiny, his novels would have been far more fashionable in the last two decades than they have been. But unlike so many of his European and American contemporaries, he has not been a romantic ironist, a corrupt skeptic or an idolater of Not-being. The fond of his work has been deeply humane and positive, and the sooty colors that prevail in his compositions have never monopolized them. He has heartily disliked and even detested the qualities in human beings that he has seen most conspicuous and triumphant about him; he has shown how the worship of property debases everyone who subscribes to it; but he has always lingered on the exceptions. What he has admired in human beings has not been success or brilliance, but certain unindividualistic virtues: unaffected humility, the love of a task for its own sake, homely incorruptibility, freedom from self-absorption, and the sense of solidarity with a family, a profession or a class; and these he seems to have found as a rule among those whom, without the least touch of condescension, he calls “little people”—hard-working farmers like Thornton’s aunt and uncle in “Waste,” small-town blacksmiths like Sol Short in “Together,” or such workers as the bookbinder Hussey in “The Common Lot” and the stone-mason Tom Clark in “Clark’s Field.” These are the unsuccessful people you hear about, he seems to say; well, look here upon this picture, and on this!

It is true, as I say, that Herrick is no Marxian; and if his fiction fails to emerge quite free from among the circumstances of his generation, it is mainly because his own positive philosophy is a kind of idealistic anarchism—probably native and even Yankee in its origins—which, after his exposure of decadent individualism, seems both paradoxical and anti-climactic. Certainly it is no longer possible to take just the view Herrick takes of the relations between the individual and society, and to this extent his picture of the times seems now an unhappily biased one. But in onevital respect his sense of human affairs is closer to the feeling of the youngest writers than is that of the intervening generation; I mean, in his strong conviction that men can change the world they live in, and that plasticity is the secret of their own nature. The phrase, “human nature being what it is,” he quotes and repeats with derision in his latest book, “Sometime,” as an expression of the vulgarest superstition to which the civilization of our age is a victim. No one of his characters seems to speak more directly for Herrick himself than the physician Renault in “Together”; it is Renault who says: “Life is plastic—human beings are plastic—that is one important thing to remember!” and a sense of the infinite undeveloped possibilities in that human nature which the vulgarians say is unchangeable is the real grain, for those who care to see it, of his superficially grayish fiction. He harks back, in this respect, to Emerson and Whitman; but he looks forward, too, to Dos Passos and Grace Lumpkin; and thus does much to redeem that first decade from the charge of barrenness brought against it.