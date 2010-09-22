Post-Treyf America

Man, oh Manischewitz, what a wine,” croons Sammy Davis, Jr. as he sings the praises of a kosher Malaga. Meanwhile Hebrew National, a manufacturer of kosher hot dogs, insists that its product “answers to a higher authority.” Is it a coincidence that two of the most catchy and inventive advertising slogans of all time touted the virtues of kosher foodstuffs? Sue Fishkoff doesn’t think so. “Kosher food and the kosher food system started out as Jewish, and like other immigrant food traditions, have become American,” she writes in her informative and richly researched book, which details how kashruth, the rigorous ancient system of Jewish dietary laws, has become a thoroughly American phenomenon.

In the manner of its production and distribution, and certainly its promotion, kosher food now owes as much to the conventions of modern America and the profit margins of big business as it does to the strictures of Leviticus, where the laws of kashruth—the separation of milk and meat dishes; the categorization of foods as acceptable (poultry and beef) or forbidden (shellfish, pork products)—are detailed. How that happened is the subject of her book, which offers a lively portrait of what it means to keep kosher in the twenty-first century.

Fishkoff’s account, which takes the form of a series of vignettes, covers a lot of ground, moving swiftly from suburban supermarkets and chemical laboratories to giant abattoirs, from the inside of a central New Jersey catering hall and the glorious vineyards of Napa Valley into the heartland of America—Postville, Iowa, where Agriprocessors, once the nation’s largest producer of kosher meat, held sway. Merrily de-mystifying along the way, it introduces readers to a wide array of people for whom kashruth is as much a way of life as it is a business or the stuff of a peppy jingle. We meet up with young foodies who make their very own kosher pastrami, and with the members of the Deli Maven club, a group of middle-aged men, expats from the East Coast, who meet monthly at a Berkeley, California, ‘kosher-style’ eatery to shoot the breeze and chow down on a corned beef sandwich. We encounter shochtim, or ritual slaughterers, who guard the secret of their special knives as if they were samurai swords, and with newfangled entrepreneurs like the folks behind 888-Go-Kosher who, armed with steel wool, kitchen cleansers and blowtorches, “help people go kosher from zero.”

Not everyone, of course, is a proud member of the “kosher nation.” Some of the characters whom Fishkoff befriends abjure kashruth, dismissing it as an “exercise in neuroses.” Others, like the members of classically Reform Jewish congregations, are somewhat less extreme in their characterization but give the dietary laws a cold shoulder all the same. “Kosher was fine five thousand years ago, but in the modern day I don’t see any purpose to it,” explains a Reform Jew from Colorado Springs for whom not keeping kosher is a family tradition that dates as far back as the 1880s. And still other American Jews, many of them in their twenties, would like to expand the meaning of ‘kosher’ to encompass morality as well as gastronomy. Profoundly disturbed by the unethical labor practices of Agriprocessors, whose workers, many of them illegal immigrants, were badly exploited, a new generation of observant Jews insists that it’s not enough to keep kosher; one’s behavior has to be kosher, too.