Defacing the Score

But he is pandering unnecessarily. The truth of Mahler’s complicated life is more interesting, and more stirring, than Lebrecht’s attempts to cast him as an artistic superhero and a Jewish victim. Consider the case of Mahler’s conversion to Christianity, forced on him as a condition of his appointment in 1897 as Director of the State Opera in Vienna. Mahler resented the obligation, and was annoyed at the dishonesty of it. Lebrecht tells the story this way (citing the conductor Bruno Walter and the Austrian music critic Ludwig Karpath):

He is the most reluctant, the most resentful, of converts. “I had to go through it,” he tells Walter. “This action,” he informs Karpath, “which I took out of self-preservation, and which I was fully prepared to take, cost me a great deal.” He tells a Hamburg writer: “I’ve changed my coat.” There is no false piety here, no pretense. Mahler is letting it be known for the record that he is a forced convert, one whose Jewish pride is undiminished, his essence unchanged.

And here is a fuller excerpt of the letter to Karpath, cited in Henry Louis de la Grange’s epic four-volume biography (with references to Mahler’s pre-Vienna post in Hamburg where Bernhard Pollini was manager of the opera):

“Do you know what particularly offends and annoys me? The fact that it was impossible to occupy an official post without being baptized. This is something I have never been prepared to accept. Of course it is untrue to say that I was baptized only when the opportunity arose for my engagement in Vienna—I was baptized years before. In fact it was my longing to escape from the hell of Hamburg under Pollini that prompted me to contemplate the idea of leaving the Jewish community. That is the humiliating part of it. I do not deny that it cost me a great effort, indeed one could say it was an instinct for self-survival that prompted me to such an action. Inwardly I was not averse to the idea at all.”

Lebrecht is too selective in his interpretation, and does not adequately confront the ambiguity of that last line: “Inwardly I was not averse to the idea at all.” Mahler’s conversion had none of the drama of Heine’s, it was a ticket to employment, not a “passport to Western civilization.” And Christianity had an aesthetic resonance for Mahler it never had for Heine.

This complication does not stop Lebrecht from indulging in a line of Mahler bathos that, once again, was most fully embodied in Bernstein, but which has little scholarly support. Lebrecht, like Bernstein, sees Mahler as haunted by his conversion, leading to another scene, in which the author speculates wildly on the meaning of a mishap during Mahler’s marriage to the beautiful, unstable, and unfaithful Alma Schindler. During the wedding, Mahler stumbled, or fell, while kneeling at the altar:

Picture the scene: Anxious little Jew about to marry blond bombshell, trips over his prayer stool and falls flat on his face, ha-ha, no one laughing louder than the priest, Josef Pfob. Is this what really happens? My scrutiny of the spot suggests an ulterior scenario. Above the altar is a Baroque sunburst with four Hebrew letters at its center—yod, heh, waw, heh—the tetragrammaton that is the unpronounced Jewish name for God. Gustav Mahler looks up as he sinks to his knees, misses his footing and falls. Alma thinks he trips because he is so short. But Mahler has just seen the God of the Jews. Guilt and betrayal clog his gullet. He needs a moment to collect himself before he takes Christian vows. He falls over to gain time.

This passage exemplifies Lebrecht in all his boldness and idiosyncrasy. He has noticed something interesting: the Hebrew characters in the church. There is no evidence for the psychodrama he sketches, and the idea that Mahler intentionally throws himself to the ground “to gain time” is completely unsupported. (Of course it would make a very good scene in a film.) As for Mahler’s feelings of guilt and betrayal, here is de la Grange again: “Nothing, either in Mahler’s reported words or in his letters, betrays the slightest guilt feeling for having left the religion of his ancestors, a remorse which nevertheless has been attributed to him.” Although Lebrecht laments that there is a “cult of victimhood” around Mahler, he repeatedly perpetuates myths on which that cult is based.

This kind of writing does as much violence to Mahler as latter-day gay-rights advocates do to Oscar Wilde when they present him as some sort of contemporary civil rights advocate. And it recurs frequently throughout the book. When analyzing the last lines of Das Lied von der Erde, or The Song of the Earth, from 1908, a symphony in the form of extended orchestral songs, he seizes on the last words of the final poem: ewig, ewig, “forever, forever.” In context, they are typical Romantic exclamations of the numinous. But Lebrecht sees a deeper meaning in this great song-symphony:

How does Mahler pack so much emotion into so trite a word? The “Ewig” enigma resisted me for years until a chance sighting at a 1988 exhibition in Vienna cracked a subconscious code. It was the fiftieth anniversary of Hitler’s Anschluss, and among the artifacts was a photograph of a railway station festooned with a banner: “Der Ewige Jude,” the eternal Jew.

This leads to the following conclusion: “‘Ewig’” in ‘The Song of the Earth’ is the Jew in Gustav Mahler, the alter ego, the old, real Mahler he manages to rediscover as his life enters its closing phase.”

Again, there is not a shred of evidence for this speculation, which is based on connecting a single word from a song text, paraphrased from a Tang Dynasty poem, to events three decades in the future. And Ewigkeit is one of the oldest clichés of German Romanticism. Confronted with such a wild hermeneutical leap, the reader has a revelation too: the book should not be called Why Mahler, a question which answers itself, but rather, My Mahler. And his Mahler is in many ways not Mahler’s Mahler.

The book’s facts are also slippery. When Mahler conducted Mozart’s The Magic Flute in February, 1901, it was the 110th anniversary of the work’s premiere, not its centenary. The author’s odd use of the present tense throughout the book creates confusions of chronology. And Lebrecht further confuses things by sloppy juxtapositions: “He has a familiar image in mind,” he writes of Mahler’s First Symphony, which he claims was inspired by Mahler’s memories of village musical life—but the image in question, the one that in Lebrecht’s account served as an inspiration for Mahler’s composition, was Marc Chagall’s painting Fair at the Village, which was not finished until 1908, many years after the First Symphony.

And finally there is Lebrecht’s excruciating prose. He is a good storyteller, and the book is well-paced and passionately written. But he has no taste. Describing a beautiful singer whom Mahler has trained and helped to form artistically, he says: “When he makes love to her, he is like a plastic surgeon sleeping with a model whose breasts he has rebuilt.” Describing the Wörthersee, where Mahler spent his summers, he writes: “An hour before dawn the full moon squats on the lake like a sunken life buoy, fat and vaguely comical.” Lebrecht is also easily seduced by silly aspirations to relevance and topicality, as when he claims that Mahler’s ambition was to “transform the orchestra from entertainer to think tank.” Examples of such nonsense abound.

Readers who know a bit about Mahler will quickly become suspicious, but readers who have purchased this book as an introduction to a difficult and immensely rewarding subject will simply be led astray. It is shocking to see a serious writer rehash so many old clichés and legends, and understand them so simplistically. It is sad to see the level of writing devoted to a layman’s guide sink down to where it was a century ago, when writers about high culture regularly indulged the most romanticized conventions of cultural myth making.

So here, for the record, are a few reliable facts for anyone new to Mahler. He was born Jewish, and his Jewish roots remained a part of his life and his music; he converted to Christianity for the sake of his career and elements of Christian culture were deeply attractive to him, though not in any religious sense; his spirituality was more than Jewish or Christian, and was derived from a smorgasbord of philosophical, pagan, and Judeo-Christian ideas; and the spiritual life, and its perennial questions, never ceased to be the most important subject in his music. He was also a supportive colleague and an imperious boss, needy and giving, kind and cruel, modest and ambitious. He died too young, from a weak heart compromised by bacterial infection, at the age of fifty. His symphonies, always deeply respected by serious musicians, were never entirely neglected, though his triumph did not occur until half a century or more after he died. Anything else of importance, and there is much else, can be found in his music.

Philip Kennicott is The Washington Post's culture critic.