Peter Orszag's Misguided Tax Trade

Recently departed budget director Peter Orszag says that Democrats should make a deal with Republicans to extend all the Bush tax cuts for two years in return for canceling them all out after two years:

Ideally only the middle-class tax cuts would be continued for now. Getting a deal in Congress, though, may require keeping the high-income tax cuts, too. And that would still be worth it.

I don't understand the logic of this argument. The portion of the Bush tax cuts that only benefit people making more than $250,000 a year has some stimulative benefit -- anything that increases the short-term deficit has some stimulative benefit. But the bang for the buck is extremely low.

Republicans in Congress aren't that interested in buying an extra couple years of upper-income tax hikes -- and they certainly don't want to give Democrats political cover to wiggle out of their promise to preserve the Bush tax cuts for everybody earning less than $250,000. The Republican game is all about making the Bush tax cuts for the rich permanent. So Republicans are only going to agree to a deal like this if it increases the likelihood that, after the two-year extension, the tax cuts for the rich will simply be extended again.

And maybe it would. By 2013, there's a decent chance that Republicans will control the White House. Their top priority is obviously going to be an upper-income tax cut. But it will be politically easier for them if they're merely keeping the status quo in place.