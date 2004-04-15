Less Than Zero

The popular appeal of the Washington novel, in other words, lies in its lack of originality. It is designed as a continuation, and in some ways a confirmation, of its readers' previous reading of newspapers and watching of television. And so it is with Brad Meltzer's latest best-seller, The Zero Game. With a hauntingly lit image of the Capitol against a night sky on the cover, one need not even read the novel to have a decent understanding of what this thriller (as opposed to, say, a Grisham thriller or a Crichton thriller) is about. There may not be a courtroom drama or a science experiment gone awry, but there will be a political scandal — perhaps at the highest level of government! — and it will be exposed by an earnest hero after doing a fair amount of running for his life. And yet people read on.

Enter "two jaded Capitol Hill staffers" — jaded, no doubt, from reading books like this one — who are involved in a clever little pastime, the "zero game," to while away the tedious hours spent waiting for votes to come in, bills to pass, and bloviating congressmen to get winded. So what is the ominous and enigmatic "zero game"? Well, it's really rather inane and uncomplicated. Our two jaded Capitol Hill staffers bet on small-time bills (they even have to cover the spread on vote margins), like whether or not baseball should be allowed an exemption from antitrust laws, with a secret society of other staffers. In fact, the society is so secret that no one knows who else is in it. There may even be senators in it! And yet people read on.

The society may be secret, but the game is wholly uninteresting. Given that it's the title of the book, I was expecting the "zero game" to be a bit more fascinating. In fact, it is nothing but the most banal and un-cryptic of vices: gambling. Now, one of our two jaded staffers, Matthew, works on the Appropriations Committee. In fact, Matthew tells us, "one of the dirtiest little secrets on Capitol Hill" is that, though congressmen may pass a bill, "it's not going anywhere without an Appropriator," that is, funding. I know, it's shocking. Washington's dirty secret is ... money. And guess what? Our Matthew one day finds himself in a position to appropriate funds for a land-sale project and thereby win a round of the "zero game." So Matthew and jaded staffer number two, Harris, throw all their savings at the land-sale bet. Long story short, Matthew is unceremoniously murdered, and Harris becomes our hero — by the way, he's now running for his life.