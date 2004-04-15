Less Than Zero

The society may be secret, but the game is wholly uninteresting. Given that it's the title of the book, I was expecting the "zero game" to be a bit more fascinating. In fact, it is nothing but the most banal and un-cryptic of vices: gambling. Now, one of our two jaded staffers, Matthew, works on the Appropriations Committee. In fact, Matthew tells us, "one of the dirtiest little secrets on Capitol Hill" is that, though congressmen may pass a bill, "it's not going anywhere without an Appropriator," that is, funding. I know, it's shocking. Washington's dirty secret is ... money. And guess what? Our Matthew one day finds himself in a position to appropriate funds for a land-sale project and thereby win a round of the "zero game." So Matthew and jaded staffer number two, Harris, throw all their savings at the land-sale bet. Long story short, Matthew is unceremoniously murdered, and Harris becomes our hero — by the way, he's now running for his life.

Enter the chick, Vivian, "one idealistic Senate page" who is unwittingly dragged into this mess. Vivian is African American, a choice Meltzer handles with all the subtlety of an andiron to the knees. When Vivian suggests code names for herself, her ideas include "Black Cat" and "Sweet Mocha." Get it? And you know what else is cute? She's 17 years old! And sassy. It's also really cute when she goes to North Dakota with Harris to check out this whole "land-sale project," to identify the depredation at the heart of this civics lesson. (Every Washington novel must also be a civics lesson.) OK boys and girls, can you say "kidnapping and taking a minor across state lines"?

Our villain is indeed a powerful corporate type: He's Barry, a lobbyist at the best firm in Washington, replete with the fancy offices I warned you about. Harris and Barry were great friends in college. This is the pathos. The device of making the protagonist and the antagonist connected in youth is an old but recently rediscovered one: Gregory Maguire portrays the Wicked Witch of the West as friends and boarding-school roommates with Glinda the Good Witch in his novel Wicked, and the WB's "Smallville" depicts a teenage Superman and Lex Luthor as high school peers. But Meltzer does not plumb this relationship much, except to note that in college Barry was always a little fearful that he was being left out. See, Barry is blind, and this apparently led him down the garden path of paranoia, where he succumbed to his neuroses and turned malevolent. This, too, is pathos. His journey into sightless psychosis starts with a political scandal but ends in violence. (Luckily, Viv ends up kicking his ass, screaming, "You really thought you had a chance? You can't see!" This is no longer pathos, but parable.) Barry's goon partner is one of those ex-military types who has a special heart-attack-inducing gadget and can win any fight he's in. They're a formidable team.

The book duly includes the usual chases, near-death experiences, and close calls one would expect. But Capitol Hill remains the touchstone of the novel, looming throughout as the epicenter of Harris and Sweet Mocha Vivian's world. It seems that every corridor, secret passageway, lawn, balcony, and fire escape on Capitol Hill (all strangely familiar to our hero) is trampled on by Harris and Viv whilst they run for their lives. (Every Washington novel is a carnival of locations.) So what's the government's secret? What's the big corporate scandal? Well, Meltzer has me here: It turns out that the U.S. government is totally innocent in this novel — even painfully naive. The reader is robbed of her encounter with a fire-and-brimstone Southern senator or a Clancy-esque hero-president, and as a result Meltzer has unexpectedly done something a little different with the political-thriller genre. By marooning every elected official on the outskirts of the plot while disgruntled staffers and lobbyists run the show, The Zero Game offers a more accurate reflection of contemporary America. After all, it is well-known in Washington that the staffers are the real powers.

You see, Yemen (that's right, think USS Cole; I'm sure Meltzer wants you to) hired the lobbyist to promote the land-sale bill. The land they bought? A huge mine right in the heart of North Dakota where they were cleverly turning neptunium into ... plutonium! Yes, the Yemenis had the outstanding temerity to actually do this on our own homeland, right under the noses of the preoccupied congressmen and gambling staffers. Meltzer preys on our rawest post-September 11 fears, making the question not why is The Zero Game popular now, but how could it not be? We are ripe for the picking. It's easy to say that Americans never really trust their politicians, but, as we have recently discovered, with a government too inattentive — or too blind, as Vivian would portentously say — to see the September 11 attacks coming, Meltzer has touched on the heart of our very latest fears. There weren't weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, so why not put them in North Dakota? Maybe instead of policing our borders we ought to be taking a harder look at Utah and Oklahoma. If 19 men can usurp decades of stability on U.S. soil, imagine what can happen when a foreign government is sitting on tons of unaccounted-for, black-market plutonium floating around the United States. As the 9/11 Commission is busily showcasing just how blase the government can be in the face of heightened threats, Meltzer's premise is as ridiculous as it is primal — but suddenly a little understandable.