Bush Tax Cuts: The Politics Are Obvious

I don't see how the question of whether the Obama administration should extend the Bush tax cuts only on income over $250,000 a year is even a question. This seems totally obvious. Let's walk through this.

1. Voters in general are in favor of pretty much any measure that takes money from the rich. And they specifically support, by wide margins, repealing the Bush tax cuts for the rich

2. George W. Bush's policies remain highly unpopular, but the Democrats' problem is that Americans don't believe that Republicans would continue those policies:

Do you think if Republicans win control of Congress in November they will return to the economic policies of George W. Bush or do you think they will have different ideas for how to deal with the economy?

Policies of George W. Bush 35

Different ideas 58

So isn't a high profile fight forcing Republicans to defend Bush's signature economic policy a good idea?