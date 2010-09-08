The Dovish Editor At More-Than-Dovish Ha'aretz Praises Bibi Netanyahu, And Very Deservedly

And he deserves it. Let me be straight-out honest with you: I always respected Bibi, and I always liked him. Still, I have had a long-time tie to Labor, a bond strengthened through Yigal Allon (of whom you may not know) and through Golda Meir (of whom you almost certainly do know.) They were Labor hawks and disdained those on the Left who thought that the Palestinians would soften if only Israel did first. But this was even before 1967 during the two decades when Israel was locked into what Abba Eban, the great perorator of Zionism, called "Auschwitz borders," a bit of an exaggeration. It was then that the Palestine Liberation Organization was founded and when it and its competitors chipped away at a Jewish state that was without the West Bank, the Gaza strip and those parts of Jerusalem that had been conquered by the kingdom of Jordan, including the ancient Jewish Quarter, the Western Wall, Mount Scopus (where the Hebrew University and Hadassah Hospital stood) and the Mount of Olives (where for millennia the People of the Book had buried their dead.)

It's a joke to think that any of this will be given up or, for that matter, those other parts of the holy city (the "third holiest city of Islam," bullshit) which the Jordanians had treated as a mule town and which Shi'a Islam barely noticed. Before 1967, I used to look at the eastern half of the Ir Hakodesh from the roof of the French Consulate, near the King David Hotel, or from the Catholic cloister across from the Christian quarter within the Walls. Would history have been brought to justice if the Israeli Defense Forces had not moved on the bright June day? Well, the fact is that the Jordanians had moved in the first provocative operation in the city-from U.N. headquarters, no less. All of this ended with the conquest of the Temple Mount.

If you want to read about this narrative, the most authoritative history of 1967 is by Michael Oren, a distinguished Middle East historian who happens to be the Israeli ambassador to Washington. The book is Six Days of War.