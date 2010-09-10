The Crooked Heart

As he soon discovers, the lovelorn, incoherent Ita has drowned herself. As a dybbuk, though, Ita has acquired a sharp intellect and a tongue to match, as well as a propensity for lewdness. In the body of Eckstein, she harasses her former husband, holding Eckstein hostage until Sammelsohn redresses his wrong and returns her love. But Eckstein is, after all, Freud’s patient, and Freud must determine her course of treatment. Giving Sammelsohn “the indulgent look with which an adult meets the story of a child’s love affair,” Freud announces that the patient’s “symptoms” must be provisionally credited until she can be disabused of their validity. When Freud goes mano-a-mano with the dybbuk, he also wrestles with his Jewish past, which proves to have quite a grip on his emancipated scientific present. Aided by her two angelic chaperones, Ita proves a formidable opponent: together the three harrow Freud, mocking him, shouting out his Hebrew name, and precisely predicting the time of his daughter Sophie’s death. Before long the cowed doctor, who has just hung a protective mezuzah on the patient’s door, offers the dybbuk the best he has to give: psychoanalysis.

What do dybbuks want? What Ita wants, besides Sammelsohn’s affection, is a space in which she can be free to be her caustic and satirical self, and she finds it wherever there is doubt in God. What she hates is hypocrisy, intellectual preening, and complacency, and in Freud she finds them in spades. Among recent fictional Freuds (Brenda Webster’s, Angela von der Lippe’s, Jeb Rubenfeld’s, Nicole Rosen’s, and so on) Skibell’s stands out as sublimely narcissistic. Soigné and foppish, he is obsessed with his clothing, jealous of his reputation, and worshipful of the fatuous Fliess. (Mulling over the case, he asks himself, “What would William do?”)The man who earned his immortality by re-imagining the mind is preyed upon by his own body; he curses a boil on his scrotum, indulges his addiction to cocaine, and continually hawks up phlegm. And his smug Sherlock-Holmesian confidence cries out for a comeuppance.

It comes in the form of Ita’s psychoanalysis, which reduces Freud to a chronicler of her infinitely regressive and multifarious career. Ita, whose Hebrew name is a primal scream of vowels, turns out to be an incorrigible demon, with a Lilith-like track record of destructive incarnations through the millennia, not all of them female. In doing her bidding, Freud becomes a historian of the Jewish psyche, which is utterly resistant to redemption and ferociously resilient. What, Skibell seems to ask, if psychoanalysis went one step beyond the charade of crediting the patient’s report; what if psychoanalysis, for once, really believed it? And what if that report spoke, in a compelling Yiddish voice, of the endless train of sinning, suffering Jewish psyches who came before us? The fiasco that ensues when Freud, now a believer in demons if not in God, delivers his report to his colleagues—in other words, how this case of dybbuk-possession comes down to us as the Freud-Fliess debacle—is too delightful a surprise to reveal.

Skibell’s fiction of psychoanalysis scandalized by Jewishness would make a bold, estimable novel in itself, but it is only the first of three sections. In fact, it sets a high bar for the book’s second section, which is at some pains to develop the Jewish conundrums in play. The problem is that Sammelsohn seems bent on avoiding them. He is the kind of Jew sometimes called self-hating (usually by those excessively in thrall to their Jewish selves). And he is frankly ashamed of being haunted—by the dybbuk, by his past, by Jewishness: “It’s a peculiarity of us Jews that we tend to drag our history along behind us, clattering and clanking like tin cans tied to the tail of a frightened dog, and the more we attempt to outrun it, the louder and more frightening it becomes. Still, it’s nearly impossible for me to describe the shame of being haunted by a dybbuk at the dawn of the twentieth century, as though I were nothing but a benighted Ostjude!” Sammelsohn does not quite have the courage to see himself “between two worlds,” as the sammel (composite) person he is. Instead, he projects this vision of himself onto disapproving father-figures, including Freud and (later) his wealthy, virile father-in-law, Hans Bernfeld. And while he enjoys the dybbuk’s feistiness, especially her potshots at Freud, Sammelsohn never quite grapples with her, either to love her or to destroy her. In the end, he defers, taking a vow to love her in a future incarnation.

When, through a chance meeting in Vienna, Sammelsohn encounters Zamenhof and his Esperanto movement, he embraces both fervently. He cannot resist, for three reasons. First, Zamenhof, benign and Quixotic, generous to a fault, is the closest thing to a good father that he has ever encountered. Second, Esperanto is about possibility rather than doom; about the future rather than the past. Moreover, Esperanto entails a pleasure-principle that makes it far more appealing than Zionism, that severe alternative vision of the Jewish future. (In fact, the historical Zamenhof “crossed the Rubicon” to Esperanto from a decade of ardent Zionism.)