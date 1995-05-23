Daschle's Dash

Udall refined the young freshman's (Daschle was 31) already considerable schmoozing skills, instructing him in the art of massaging colleagues for votes while winning their trust. He also taught him how to play up a connection. "You should just go to the offices of the congressmen in our region, tell them you're running, tell them I support you and ask them for their vote," Daschle recalls Udall telling him. Daschle also won election as president of his freshman class and finessed a spot on the House leadership steering committee.

It was at an early meeting of that committee that Daschle formed a fast friendship with another powerful House member, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dan Rostenkowski. "Danny and I just happened to sit next to each other for the first couple of times and got to know one another," Daschle says. "I think because he was looking for allies and because I think I was ready from the beginning to work with him, he befriended me." Daschle forged similar alliances with other House higher-ups: Tony Coelho, Richard Gephardt, Tip O'Neill. As a member of the Agriculture Committee, Daschle concentrated his legislative efforts on protecting his rural constituents, winning points for his farm-credit bills. But as a budding member of the leadership, he seemed more interested in making connections than in making legislation.

After four terms in the House Daschle won a Senate seat in 1986 and immediately endorsed Robert Byrd against Bennett Johnston for majority leader. Daschle didn't know either man well, but recalled that his old boss Abourezk was a Byrd ally. Once again, he was cementing relationships quickly. "I just decided that I would say yes to Byrd early and allow him to use my name in any way he wanted to," he says. Byrd didn't forget his loyalty. When Daschle set his sights on the Finance Committee, Byrd smoothed the way.