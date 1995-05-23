Daschle's Dash

Daschle announced for the job on March 23. For several weeks it looked like he might be the only candidate, as prospect after prospect failed to take up the challenge. John Breaux, the chief deputy Democratic whip, removed himself from contention after he decided he couldn't muster the votes. Wendell Ford, the Senate's second-ranking Democrat, also pulled out after "long and meaningful reflection." So did Patrick Leahy, who said his "heart wasn't in it," and Harry Reid, who threw his support to Daschle. Budget Committee Chairman Jim Sasser of Tennessee finally made it a contest when he sent out an announcement letter on April 21.

But don't expect much in the way of ideological fireworks from a Sasser-Daschle matchup. Both are quiet, well-respected liberals. And the two men like each other (they once spent an afternoon cruising the Chesapeake Bay in John Glenn's motor boat). Sasser has an edge in age and experience: eleven years Daschle's senior and a powerful committee chairman in his third term, he may appeal to older senators who point out that Daschle, who chairs no committee (he heads Finance and Agriculture subcommittees), has never had to choreograph the passage of a major piece of legislation. Sasser may also have an edge among Southern senators.

Already the lines of allegiance are forming. Though a new leader won't be picked until after the November elections, Daschle claims he has locked up twenty of the twenty-eight votes he'll need to win, including those of Byron Dorgan, Bob Graham, Jay Rockefeller, Kent Conrad, Bob Kerrey, Ben Nighthorse Campbell, Harris Wofford and Reid.

Sasser, meanwhile, is playing a more discreet game. "He, like most of the older ones here, thinks this is really inside baseball, and shouldn't get into it," says a Senate aide close to Sasser. "And if he talks to the press, then we get into the questions of who's in his camp. His colleagues don't want their names bandied about." That said, he speculates that Sasser "probably has got commitments from between fifteen and twenty," among them Dale Bumpers, Paul Sarbanes, Joe Biden, Paul Wellstone and Glenn. Mitchell is staying neutral. If Sasser prefers to keep quiet, however, Daschle, the journeyman political angler, couldn't resist at least one public gesture on his opponent's behalf. After Sasser, who is up for re-election this year, announced his bid for leader, Daschle offered to campaign for him. "I thought somebody might think that was kind of an unusual situation: Jim Sasser's opponent is there campaigning for him," Daschle smiles. So far, he hasn't heard back.