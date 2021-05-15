The Case Against 'Abroad'

The first thing you notice after a few hours of flipping through the relevant journals, for example, is a perverse taste for the big blind leap into the future. The incentive system of the global theorist encourages what politely is called vision and more normally is called guessing. To wit: "China is poised to become an economic power in the twenty-first century if centrifugal forces do not pull it apart" (James D. Robinson iii, "Moving the Fed into a Global Age," Foreign Affairs, September/October 1994); "Of great service in its first fifty years, the World Bank group will render even greater benefits in its next fifty years if, unlike most institutions, it can adjust to the vast changes that have occurred since its founding" (Henry Owen, "The World Bank: Is 50 Years Enough?" Foreign Affairs, September/October 1994); "It is possible to imagine a future of Russian capitalism that asserts itself early in the twenty-first century as the envy of the world" (Jude Wanniski, "The Future of Russian Capitalism," Foreign Affairs, Spring 1992); "The end of the cold war means that the German question, far from being solved, has just begun" (Lanxin Xiang, "Is Germany in the West or in Central Europe?" Orbis, Summer 1992); "Given its regional and international influence ... there is reason to hope that Turkey will be able to overcome its difficulties and assume the leadership role for which it seemed destined" (Eric Rouleau, "The Challenges to Turkey," Foreign Affairs, November/December 1993); "In general, the Jugoslav question may be said to be one of time" (Hamilton Fish Armstrong, Foreign Affairs ... June 15, 1923).

If there is nothing under the sun that hasn't been predicted by someone in Foreign Affairs it is because the price of guessing wrong is low and the rewards for guessing right are high. The global thinkers of the recent past who have enjoyed the greatest acclaim are not those who have been right but those who have been melodramatic. Being wrong by itself does not ensure success, of course. George Kennan was mainly right about the Soviet Union, for example. But everyone now knows that if you are able to make an outlandish prophecy about the globe, or some large part of it, plausible for just a little while, you will forever be treated with respect, as was Malthus. (See the spectacularly wrong arguments of Jean-Francois Revel's How Democracies Perish, Jonathan Schell's The Fate of the Earth and Francis Fukuyama's The End of History.)

Thus the other common trait of this sort of writing: the banality of its language. At first glance you wouldn't expect it. If you had a Big Worldview to air you'd think you would want to serve it to the reader as a giant neon pink soufflé—for all the world to see. But reading the various global prophecies and analyses in prestigious journals is more like eating the hole of a doughnut. (How many articles in The New Republic on foreign policy do you remember? Me, none except an unintentionally funny one about rebuilding Israel on a reclaimed island in the Mediterranean.) The telling detail goes unreported because no detail is observed. No detail is observed because the writer is not interested in what is right under his nose, assuming he actually ever gets his nose abroad. The imagined world here is literally senseless—no one in it ever tastes, touches, smells, hears or sees. The writer with the big worldview free-floats, like a man in a sensory deprivation tank. Or a dream.

I think the reason for this detachment—in addition to a lack of curiosity about actual foreigners—is that the moment you introduce any sort of concrete detail into the typical piece of globe theory, and thus make it vivid and real, the whole imagined world melts, like a wicked witch under water. The globe-thinker's world is not the world around him. It is the world he sees down there from up here. His flight from one kind of idiocy takes him nearly full circle into another, into the small group of people who allow themselves to think of the world from above. The delusion of omniscience follows naturally.