The Koran Burning is Very Wrong. The Koran Burning is not THE END OF CIVILIZATION.

[Guest Post by Isaac Chotiner]

Considering the ever-increasing amount of anti-Muslim paranoia and bigotry, it is essential that opponents of such sinister nonsense focus on actual examples of discrimination and violence. Alas, the brouhaha over the Koran burning seems to have obscured existing problems in American society. Of course burning Korans is damaging and hateful, and of course it is worth condemning the idiots who are threatening to do so. Then there is this, from Associate professor Muqtedar Khan, in The Washington Post:

The act will scorch Muslim hearts everywhere. The searing pain will never be forgotten.

Really? The pain of Koran burnings will never be forgotten? If this self-pity weren't silly enough, Khan goes on to say:

I would rather burn in fire myself, than watch a Quran burn. I am amazed at how millions of Americans who are decent and honorable can watch this happen.

The reactionary note gets louder when Khan adds: