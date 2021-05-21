John Donne

As a youth Donne was an "Amorist," subtle but coarse and violent in his desires, "one that slept in the contriving of lust and waked to do it." As such young gentlemen are apt to do, he wasted his patrimony, revolted from his pleasures, and abused women as extravagantly as he had formerly pursued them. Again, as such a man frequently does, he fell deeply in love with an inexperienced girl and contracted a rash, runaway marriage, with disastrous consequences; he was imprisoned, and lost his post in Sir Thomas Egerton's services at the suit of his infuriated father-in-law. When he was released and able to join his wife, he embarrassed their poverty with a family numerous even in that age of reckless breeding, and lived disconsolately in the melancholy of his poor estate and religious perplexities. Necessity forced him to court the great in terms of lavish adulation (authorized, however, by the custom of the period), and for some years he was uncomfortably depended upon noble patrons. After several refusals to take holy orders, he finally yielded to the King's positive command, and doubtless to his tardy religious convictions, and became a priest of the Church of England. He was soon made Dean of St. Paul's, and enjoyed a wide reputation as a preacher; his enjoyment of affluence was almost at one quenched in melancholy through the death of his sorely tried, but much-loved wife. He died in 1631, after fantastic and excessive broodings upon death and dramatic preparations for dissolution.

With ingenuity, imagination, and persuasiveness Mr. Fausset has recreated Donne's life, traced its evolution an described the conflicts of his mind as the violent sensual became the violent mystic. In a fondness for rhetorical alliteration, or perhaps with a glance at the fancifulness of Donne, Mr. Fausset divides this life into four phases—the Pagan, the Penitent, the Pensioner, and the Preacher. So convenient a device at once awakens suspicion that the subject has been forced into arbitrary frames, that his mingling of biography, criticism, and psychology has resulted in a clever piece of fiction, a last development of the historical novel. And the suspicion is rather strengthened by the confidence with which Mr. Fausset generalizes for his own purposes such complex and vague things as the Renaissance, Medievalism, Puritanism, Paganism; and by his delight in speech more orotund and picturesque than exact. Yet it would be unjust to leave an impression that his book is factitious and pretentious. Undoubtedly, there is a gifted and energetic mind at work in these pages, a mind which creates a sensation of fullness and readiness, which, if it sometimes irritates, more often delights. One result of such a book is that the attention is gradually diverted from it as an interpretation of Donne to its interest as a revelation of the author. While he is eloquently explaining the conflict in Donne's mind and the subtleties of his wrestlings with God, we incline to feel that Mr. Fausset is stating not so much the convictions of Donne as his own convictions which he has compelled Donne to accept.

The chapters on Donne's last years narrate very graphically the strange reveries and morbid practices of the mystic. Indeed, throughout the book, the reader is illuminated by flashes of insight and presented with thoughts about Donne which force attention and meditation. It is a book which few contemporary critics could have achieved, and one which everybody who cares for English seventeenth century poetry will have to read. I do not know where a more stimulating book on Donne is to be found.