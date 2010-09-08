Is Rahm Running for Mayor? Not So Fast...

First, yes, it was definitely a surprise. As of a few weeks ago, Rahm was actively brainstorming his next move under the premise that Daley was running again. The second (only slightly hazier) premise was that he’d serve as chief of staff until sometime in the middle of next year, as other outlets have reported.

So what are the implications of the surprise? I tend to depart from the conventional wisdom here. The instant reaction seems to be that it’s a disadvantage for Rahm, because other potential candidates are already on the ground in Chicago; many of them represent powerful local constituencies. The thinking seems to be that they can gear up more quickly in response to the news.

There’s clearly something to this. But I think the element of surprise could actually help him in the mayor’s race. If everyone is caught flatfooted, as they appear to have been here, then the guy with the best organization holds a big advantage. Most observers believe Rahm will have Daley’s blessing if he runs. (Or put it this way: It’s hard to believe Rahm would run without Daley’s backing.) I assume that means a lot in terms of organizational strength city-wide.

The real problem with the unexpectedness has less to do with Chicago than with Washington. Had Rahm known a few months ago that Daley was retiring, he could have gradually laid the groundwork for a smooth departure. It’s much harder to do that in the narrow window between now and the midterm elections. No matter how strong the rest of the White House team—and there are some hugely talented people there—you don’t just replace the chief of staff without breaking stride. It takes weeks if not months to plan and execute these transitions seamlessly.

A related point: The conventional wisdom is that Rahm has to make a decision in the next two weeks to give himself a fighting chance in Chicago. That may be right. But, again, I think that misses a more important point: He has to make a decision quickly because the White House simply can’t have a distraction of this size hanging over it for weeks with a potential midterm rout looming. That’s the one way to ensure the midterms turn out disastrously.