Gezunt, Parnosseh, Nachas

This was my mother’s greeting for the Jewish new year. It wishes you and all of its receivers health, livelihood and deep gratification in life. It’s in Yiddish. So there’s heart in it.

Among some younger Jews in both Israel and the U.S. there are some hipper salutations. “May you connect with yourself,” said a friend as I left Tel Aviv for Ben Gurion Airport. Alas, this struck me as ponderous and didactic.

An Israeli friend sent me a little new year film clip of hummingbirds eating honey.

Oh, I have this clip somewhere in my e-mail. But I can’t find it now. I am off to meet my kids for Rosh Hashanah services. I’ll look for the clip soon.