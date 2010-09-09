The Sweet New Year Nectar: A Postscript

My new year's message yesterday told of a video about humming birds.

To watch, click on http://tinyurl.com/25taeh7 to view a short video produced by the PBS on the beauty and uniqueness of humming birds, who, as you know feed on sweet nectar from flowers. Besides showing the stunning ways in which technology (in this case high-speed photography and filmography) can have a huge impact on our scientific understanding of the natural world, and as well as being an instance of the importance of public funding of science and science education, it is also a blessing for a sweet and happy new year.