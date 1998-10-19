And therein lies a problem, because long-term strategy is what the White House desperately needs now. "I get the feeling they're very much living day to day," says one outside adviser. Another pronounces the president's policy offensive "moribund," adding: "I don't think they know what they're doing." When the Senate killed a minimum-wage hike last week, for example, the president mustered only a brief written statement saying he was "disappointed," as if the Razorbacks had lost a game. Each morning, Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles gives senior advisers his usual "stay focused" plea, though invariably the scandal talk, which Bowles saves for the end of his meetings, colors everything. "There's only so much air in the room, and it's been sucked up by this," says one participant. "It's hard to blast out the message."

Clinton himself has tried to start the blasting in recent days, eschewing his now-habitual remorse for an assault on the do-nothing Congress. And, as the rest of the country has begun to affirm White House staffers' long-held faith that the president will finish his term, Clinton advisers have dared to peek out of their foxholes to talk about the future. One senior adviser last week told me how he was trying to quit his full-time Starr habit. "I haven't spent more than five or ten minutes—wait, let me think about this—maybe an hour at the most, on any of the Starr matters today," he bragged. I admired his willpower. But, then, it was only lunchtime.

So far, the White House has assembled only a short-term plan. First comes the showdown with Congress over taxes, Social Security, education, and the environment—and Clinton has nothing to lose. Republicans can either fight him, thus changing the subject from scandal and risking a repeat of their disastrous standoff in 1995, or they can let him have his way just to keep the focus on Bimbroglio. "We're going to fight to the finish," says one top aide. Next, after Congress's adjournment and before the election, the president will hold a series of bully-pulpit events in the White House to portray Democrats as legislators and Republicans as investigators.