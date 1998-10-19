White House Watch

Surveying the current state of uncertainty in the White House, one can't help but wonder whether things would be different if Rahm Emanuel were alive.

In the corporeal sense, of course, the presidential counselor is still very much above ground. But, as far as the White House is concerned, its veteran cheerleader is history. On the day the Starr report hit, as the White House scrambled to respond, Emanuel had more important concerns: his wife had just given birth to their second child. And, at the end of October, Emanuel will quit his job to take a teaching post at Northwestern University. Colleagues insist Emanuel remains busy. But, by definition, a short-timer can't plan for the long term.

And therein lies a problem, because long-term strategy is what the White House desperately needs now. "I get the feeling they're very much living day to day," says one outside adviser. Another pronounces the president's policy offensive "moribund," adding: "I don't think they know what they're doing." When the Senate killed a minimum-wage hike last week, for example, the president mustered only a brief written statement saying he was "disappointed," as if the Razorbacks had lost a game. Each morning, Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles gives senior advisers his usual "stay focused" plea, though invariably the scandal talk, which Bowles saves for the end of his meetings, colors everything. "There's only so much air in the room, and it's been sucked up by this," says one participant. "It's hard to blast out the message."