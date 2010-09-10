The Mitch Is Back

A couple follow-ups on my unkind review of Mitch Daniels' stimulus plan. First, Daniels clarifies, in an interview with Ezra Klein, that he only proposes to suspend the employee share of the payroll tax, rather than the whole thing as he originally suggested. This makes his arithmetic less wildly implausible than his original proposal, while still pretty wildly implausible.

Next, National Review fiscal blogger Kevin Williamson weighs in with a slew of over-the-top insults aimed at yours truly. I wrote a bit about Williamson last spring when he interestingly challenged supply-side orthodoxy from the right. Soon it became clear that Williamson's heterodox thoughts came about not because he saw through Republican fiscal orthodoxy but because he didn't understand it at all and was approaching the position from the standpoint of a total novice. I decided to give up on engaging him when he wrote this:

Forgive me for this back-of-the-envelope stuff, but I was an English major: Taxes are, on average, what, 18 percent of GDP? Spending is now 45 percent of GDP and going up?

I was pretty astonished. The actual totals are about 15% of GDP and 24% of GDP, meaning the deficit is about 9% of GDP, not the 27% of GDP Williamson imagined. Never before had I felt embarrassed for my debating partner. Anybody can get a detail wrong, especially when we're all under pressure to publish quickly. And he has a fun writing style. But, honestly, if your back-of-the-envelope guess of such a foundational fact is this wildly wrong, and you don't even know where you can look the true information in 30 seconds before publishing something, you just shouldn't be writing about this topic at all, let alone on a specialized blog. Likewise, if you throw out a guess that George Washington was first elected president in 1472, you should probably hold off on starting that American history blog.

Anyway, I had resolved not to waste time debating this well-intentioned but totally hopeless man. But clearly my uncharacteristically dovish position has backfired, as Williamson has responded to my Daniels item by pouring all sorts of personal derision upon me. Go read the whole thing to get the flavor. I'll provide a taste of it. Daniels proposed to cut federal salaries by 10% because federal employees are "overpaid" compared with the private sector. I responded by citing a study comparing the wages of state employees and the private sector, which found that higher government pay is due to having, on average, higher-sklled jobs and higher levels of education than the average provate sector employee. You don't see a lot of burger-flippers working for the government. Williamson replies that such a comparison "tells us what is known in technical economic jargon as approximately squat."