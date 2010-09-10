What You Need to Know About Austan Goolsbee (and Then Some...)

[Guest post by Noam Scheiber:]

One of the least suspenseful decisions in Washington became official today when President Obama named Austan Goolsbee to be the chairman of his Council of Economic Advisers. Goolsbee, who’s on leave from the University of Chicago, is a longtime Obama adviser currently serving as a member of the three-person Council. He also directs the President’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board.

Substantively, Goolsbee is both pro-free market (he favored letting Chrysler fail rather than propping up an entity that would siphon market-share from Ford and GM) and pro-regulation (he is the administration official closest to Paul Volcker, the revered former Fed Chairman known for his hawkish views on financial reform). His deepest area of expertise is taxes—he’s produced seminal work on the taxation of e-commerce and has punched devastating holes in the case for supply-side tax cuts.

Above all, Goolsbee is a devoutly empirical economist who shuns ideology. To the extent he has any precommitments, they are, as the president would say, to “what works.” One pet interest of Goolsbee’s is performance pay for government employees (an idea that sometimes drives unions to distraction). Another is a policy-innovation he’s dubbed the “automatic tax return.” Under Goolsbee’s proposal, the IRS would send a filled-out tax return to everyone with straight-forward finances. If the taxpayer agreed with the government’s accounting, they could just sign it and send it back. (If not, they’d be free to prepare their taxes independently.) Goolsbee has estimated that this change could save Americans billions in tax-preparation fees each year.