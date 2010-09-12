For THIS Congress Might Defund Public Health?

Should we promote public health by providing extra funds for HIV prevention, cancer screening, flu vaccination, and the like?

Or should we zero out these funds in order to repeal a small health reform provision that clamps down on rampant tax evasion?

That’s the choice Congress is likely to face next week. Some prominent Republicans want it to choose the latter, although you likely won’t hear about it—at least, not in those terms.

Instead, you will hear about how Republicans are trying to undo some of the damage health care reform supposedly inflicts upon small business.



Here is the basic issue, as described by the essential folks at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities and in Sunday's New York Times. In theory, all businesses must file 1099 tax forms with the IRS for any payments of more than $600 that go to unincorporated contractors. But the rules have been loose: Firms did not have to report any payments to corporations. They also did not have to report payments for goods and property, as opposed to services. This made it easy for them to under-report income and, as a result, avoid paying taxes on that income.