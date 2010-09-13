The Bathroom Spying Epidemic

The A.P. reports:

Swine flu may have scared us straight, or maybe we're finally listening to our mothers. Whatever the reason, Americans are washing their hands more often, suggests the latest check by researchers who spy on people using public restrooms.

Wait... there are people spying on us in restrooms? Isn't that the story here? It's like reading a news story that reports, "The Milky Way Galaxy is larger than scientists have believed, according to highly intelligent space aliens who have shared their findings with NASA."