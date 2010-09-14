McConnell Refutes Himself

The defining theme of the fiscal debate during President Obama's first two years is that, on every dispute over long-term policy, Democrats have favored deficit-reducing measures, while Republicans have favored deficit-increasing measures. You can blame the Democrats for failing to do more to reduce the deficit, though you'd have trouble showing where the votes for even more deficit reduction would come from. But the notion that Democrats have been more profligate than Republicans is simply false.

The most recent such fight is over extension of those parts of the Bush tax cuts that only benefit Americans earning more than $250,000 a year. Mitch McConnell, who has been lamenting deficits and debt for a year and a half, offers this rationale for opposing the deficit-cutting measure of eliminating those tax cuts:

“Democrats spent the last two years putting government in charge of health care, the financial sector, car companies, insurance companies, student loans — you name it,” Mr. McConnell said in his speech, as the Senate resumed work after a five-week recess. “Now they want the tax hike to pay for it all.”

This is meant to convey the idea that Democrats have passed a lot of spending programs, and are now trying to finance the cost of these programs that they didn't bother to pay for. This is an inversion of the truth. Let's go through the list:

1. Health care -- the Affordable Care Act reduces the deficit over both the ten-year and longer-term budget window. The measures in the bill that reduce the deficit are those that attracted the most attacks from McConnell's party.