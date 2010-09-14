Does Obama's Tax Policy Make Sense?

The New York Times editorial page says so:

Mr. Obama’s efforts to enact a reasonable tax policy are not just good politics. They make good sense.

I half agree. The politics are clear. People like the middle class tax cuts and hate the tax cuts for the rich. The Republican game plan is to attach the two together, so that any opponent of tax cuts for the rich can be depicted as a middle-class tax hiker. Democrats have shrewdly reponded by detaching the two.

Now, as policy, this is a clear improvement over the Republican position. Compared with the GOP, the Democrats have a more progressive and more fiscally responsible tax policy. But does it actually make sense? No, it doesn't. Even the middle-class tax cuts are unaffordable: