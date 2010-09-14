Function, Form, and the Metropolitan Future

Against this backdrop, it is simple folly to believe that one "American trend" (e.g., Florida's urban-like density or Kotkin's suburban-like sprawl) is predetermined by the complicated mix of individual and firm choices, overarching economic and environmental imperatives, varied policy interventions, and ever evolving technological possibilities.

If anything, the development patterns within our metropolitan areas will continue to be as multidimensional as the demographic, economic, and other forces that affect place making. In fact, divisions across cities, suburbs, and other parts of metropolitan areas, in form and social composition, are blurring, as seen with trends as disparate as the suburbanization of poverty and the rise of walkable suburban downtowns and villages. At the same time, divisions among metropolitan areas--in age structure, educational attainment and income--are growing, with both old urban and newer suburban metro areas succeeding (Boston, Dallas) and struggling (Detroit, Bakersfield).

If there is any consistent trend, it is the cementing of the larger metropolis as the new spatial form, seamlessly enveloping cities and suburbs, exurbs and even rural towns (or living) at the periphery.

That leads to the second level of the futurist debate, namely the domestic and global competition and cooperation between metropolitan areas rather than within metropolitan areas.

Here we are in new spatial territory, as a new metropolitan map is emerging that defines not the U.S. but our relationship to the world. Networks form the unifying thread of the new map. American metros relate to each other through complex supply chain networks and migration patterns that are based on the endowed assets, distinctive economic clusters and social/cultural histories of individual metros. Likewise, U.S. metros relate to foreign metros through trading relationships and the exchange of goods, services, people, and goods.